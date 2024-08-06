Multi-front attacks: Israel anticipates coordinated retaliatory strikes from Iran and regional allies

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel faces the threat of hundreds of ballistic missiles and a large number of attack drones in a potential unified or separate assault from Iran and its regional allies, including Hezbollah. This scenario emerges as a possible response to the assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh and Fouad Shokor.



Will Israeli defenses be able to repel an attack of this kind?



In April 2024, Iran retaliated against the targeting of its consulate in Damascus by launching 350 missiles and drones towards Israel, taking hours to reach its targets. Despite Israel's air defenses, including the Iron Dome, and assistance from the US, UK, France, and Arab nations, some missiles breached Israeli defenses.



Today, the threat of a simultaneous attack from Lebanon, Iran, Yemen, and possibly Iraq poses a significant challenge.



Military experts cited by Politico suggest such a scenario would limit the time Israel and its allies have to intercept incoming threats, overwhelming systems like the Iron Dome, David's Sling, and the advanced Arrow missile defense system.



The Arrow system can intercept missiles launched up to 2,400 kilometers away, even outside the Earth's atmosphere.



However, the same report indicates that Hezbollah's suicide drones have previously breached Israeli defenses. During heightened military alert, Hezbollah drones reached the headquarters of the Golani Brigade and Egoz Unit 621 in the "Shraga" barracks north of Acre, responding to Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon.



A Bloomberg report clarifies that the Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv in July, which failed to trigger air raid sirens, highlights Israel's vulnerability to drone attacks. The Israeli army admitted that its air defenses could be overwhelmed by a large number of projectiles simultaneously.



As Israel and its allies anticipate an unpredictable response, the conclusion remains clear: while advanced and specialized defense systems are in place, the sheer volume of potential attacks and the challenge of intercepting drones represent significant vulnerabilities.