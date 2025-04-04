News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IMF conditions: EU works with Lebanon's Ministries of Finance and Economy on aid and reforms
News Bulletin Reports
04-04-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
IMF conditions: EU works with Lebanon's Ministries of Finance and Economy on aid and reforms
Report by Theresia Rahme, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon is still searching for financial aid from various sources, including the Gulf, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the European Union.
However, without significant reforms, the country's prospects for securing these funds remain bleak.
Currently, the European Union has begun working with Lebanon's Ministries of Finance and Economy to establish programs that outline how the country could receive aid, contingent on implementing the necessary reforms.
A European delegation, which met with Lebanon's Finance and Economy ministers, clearly stated that any serious support from donors or investors hinges on an agreement with the IMF. They emphasized that institutional reforms, banking sector restructuring, and infrastructure improvement are key requirements.
The meetings between the EU and Lebanese officials are expected to intensify in the coming period, with the primary goal of identifying which sectors need support and development.
The EU will focus on the micro-economy—assisting businesses, institutions, and individuals—differentiating it from the IMF's approach, which targets macroeconomic support for the state through government-level projects.
Despite these discussions, Lebanon still lacks a clear set of priorities and has not yet provided specific figures regarding the size of the financial assistance it requires.
According to sources from LBCI, there are still no clear priorities set or figures addressed on the amount of aid required.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
IMF
Conditions
EU
Lebanon
Ministries
Finance
Economy
Aid
Reforms
Next
Karim Souaid steps in under new leadership: Will the new BDL governor uphold his promises?
Key questions loom ahead of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Beirut visit: Will Hezbollah's disarmament be discussed?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Lebanon's Public Works Minister discusses emergency aid with World Bank delegation
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Lebanon's Public Works Minister discusses emergency aid with World Bank delegation
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
Lebanon's FM discusses key issues with EU, Russian ambassadors and UN representative
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
Lebanon's FM discusses key issues with EU, Russian ambassadors and UN representative
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-31
Lebanon's reconstruction delays: Key appointments and IMF talks loom
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-31
Lebanon's reconstruction delays: Key appointments and IMF talks loom
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Roumieh Prison courthouse revamp: Lebanon fast-tracks terrorism trials to tackle overcrowding
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Roumieh Prison courthouse revamp: Lebanon fast-tracks terrorism trials to tackle overcrowding
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Karim Souaid steps in under new leadership: Will the new BDL governor uphold his promises?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Karim Souaid steps in under new leadership: Will the new BDL governor uphold his promises?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03
Key questions loom ahead of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Beirut visit: Will Hezbollah's disarmament be discussed?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03
Key questions loom ahead of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Beirut visit: Will Hezbollah's disarmament be discussed?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-26
Hamas-allied group says it will release body of Israeli hostage on Thursday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-26
Hamas-allied group says it will release body of Israeli hostage on Thursday
0
World News
09:07
Trump says 'my policies will never change' as markets plunge
World News
09:07
Trump says 'my policies will never change' as markets plunge
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33
Israeli troops expand 'security zone' in northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33
Israeli troops expand 'security zone' in northern Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Lebanese Health Ministry: Two killed, 17 injured in South Lebanon by Israeli fire
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Lebanese Health Ministry: Two killed, 17 injured in South Lebanon by Israeli fire
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:49
US Senators urge Lebanon to seize opportunity for reform and curtail Iran's influence
Lebanon News
03:49
US Senators urge Lebanon to seize opportunity for reform and curtail Iran's influence
2
Lebanon News
07:23
PM Salam says Lebanese government supports southern villages in reconstruction and stability efforts
Lebanon News
07:23
PM Salam says Lebanese government supports southern villages in reconstruction and stability efforts
3
Lebanon News
03:15
Israeli army claims it killed Hamas' western Lebanon commander in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:15
Israeli army claims it killed Hamas' western Lebanon commander in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli airstrike on Sidon apartment kills three: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli airstrike on Sidon apartment kills three: Health Ministry
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges
6
Lebanon News
03:22
LBCI sources: Judge Ali Ibrahim detains Karim Salam following complaint by MP Farid Boustani
Lebanon News
03:22
LBCI sources: Judge Ali Ibrahim detains Karim Salam following complaint by MP Farid Boustani
7
Lebanon Economy
04:41
BDL marks leadership transition amid promises of stability and reform
Lebanon Economy
04:41
BDL marks leadership transition amid promises of stability and reform
8
Lebanon News
03:34
FM Rajji says aid and reconstruction have conditions but not political
Lebanon News
03:34
FM Rajji says aid and reconstruction have conditions but not political
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More