IMF conditions: EU works with Lebanon's Ministries of Finance and Economy on aid and reforms

04-04-2025 | 12:50
IMF conditions: EU works with Lebanon's Ministries of Finance and Economy on aid and reforms
IMF conditions: EU works with Lebanon's Ministries of Finance and Economy on aid and reforms

Report by Theresia Rahme, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon is still searching for financial aid from various sources, including the Gulf, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the European Union. 

However, without significant reforms, the country's prospects for securing these funds remain bleak.

Currently, the European Union has begun working with Lebanon's Ministries of Finance and Economy to establish programs that outline how the country could receive aid, contingent on implementing the necessary reforms. 

A European delegation, which met with Lebanon's Finance and Economy ministers, clearly stated that any serious support from donors or investors hinges on an agreement with the IMF. They emphasized that institutional reforms, banking sector restructuring, and infrastructure improvement are key requirements.

The meetings between the EU and Lebanese officials are expected to intensify in the coming period, with the primary goal of identifying which sectors need support and development. 

The EU will focus on the micro-economy—assisting businesses, institutions, and individuals—differentiating it from the IMF's approach, which targets macroeconomic support for the state through government-level projects.

Despite these discussions, Lebanon still lacks a clear set of priorities and has not yet provided specific figures regarding the size of the financial assistance it requires. 

According to sources from LBCI, there are still no clear priorities set or figures addressed on the amount of aid required.

