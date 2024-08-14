Israeli Concerns Grow Over Obstacles to Ceasefire Deal Amid Rising Tensions

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Contrary to the optimism of Americans and mediators about the potential success of Thursday’s meeting, referred to as the “last chance summit,” in securing a ceasefire and a hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, Israelis are concerned about obstacles that might derail the negotiations.



The timing of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's postponed visit to the Middle East remains unclear, as does its connection to the proposed US deal.



Amid the complexities of the deal, Israel has kept all its regions on high alert. Tensions have risen in the north following intensified Hezbollah attacks in the area since midnight on Wednesday.



The Israeli military has ramped up training exercises in the north for elite units capable of entering Lebanon and responding to scenarios involving infiltrations by Hezbollah's Radwan Force into the Galilee, which the military considers a top priority.



Additionally, Israel has set up barriers and protective fortifications, including firing positions as part of its defensive system, to counter any breaches of its northern defenses.



From the north, the Israeli leadership is ramping up its threats towards Iran and Lebanon. Amid these reinforcements, the Israeli military claims it has recently increased its intelligence activity inside Lebanon by intensifying reconnaissance flights and intelligence drones over Lebanese airspace.



At the same time, Israel has received its largest shipment of military multipurpose vehicles from Washington, enabling the army to maneuver through residential and mountainous areas during combat. This underscores the continued support of the United States for Israel’s security.