Israeli Concerns Grow Over Obstacles to Ceasefire Deal Amid Rising Tensions

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14 | 12:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli Concerns Grow Over Obstacles to Ceasefire Deal Amid Rising Tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli Concerns Grow Over Obstacles to Ceasefire Deal Amid Rising Tensions

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

Contrary to the optimism of Americans and mediators about the potential success of Thursday’s meeting, referred to as the “last chance summit,” in securing a ceasefire and a hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, Israelis are concerned about obstacles that might derail the negotiations.

The timing of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's postponed visit to the Middle East remains unclear, as does its connection to the proposed US deal.

Amid the complexities of the deal, Israel has kept all its regions on high alert. Tensions have risen in the north following intensified Hezbollah attacks in the area since midnight on Wednesday.

The Israeli military has ramped up training exercises in the north for elite units capable of entering Lebanon and responding to scenarios involving infiltrations by Hezbollah's Radwan Force into the Galilee, which the military considers a top priority.

Additionally, Israel has set up barriers and protective fortifications, including firing positions as part of its defensive system, to counter any breaches of its northern defenses.

From the north, the Israeli leadership is ramping up its threats towards Iran and Lebanon. Amid these reinforcements, the Israeli military claims it has recently increased its intelligence activity inside Lebanon by intensifying reconnaissance flights and intelligence drones over Lebanese airspace.

At the same time, Israel has received its largest shipment of military multipurpose vehicles from Washington, enabling the army to maneuver through residential and mountainous areas during combat. This underscores the continued support of the United States for Israel’s security.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

Palestine

Iran

Hezbollah

US

LBCI Next
US Envoy Amos Hochstein Urges Restraint Amid Rising Tensions
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-06

White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:29

Hamas to stay out of Gaza truce talks, Iran weighs halting response to Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-12

Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Lebanon's Government in Continuous Session Amid Concerns Over War Expansion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Sudanese Peace Talks in Geneva Falter Amidst Army's Withdrawal and Humanitarian Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Escalating Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Political Solutions and International Reactions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

US Military Escalation in the Middle East: New Assets and Support for Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-22

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

US Envoy Amos Hochstein Urges Restraint Amid Rising Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

France's Séjourné to visit Lebanon for key talks: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:47

Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli drone strikes motorcycle at Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Kfarshima house burial case: Christo Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

MEA: Flights from Aug. 18 to 21, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

Two dead, several wounded in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

FPM Vice President for Political Affairs says to LBCI: No benefit in keeping members who don't follow party decisions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More