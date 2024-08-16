News
US honors Qatari security chief: What is the George Tenet Medal?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16 | 12:55
US honors Qatari security chief: What is the George Tenet Medal?
Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As Washington and its ally Doha work towards a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the US honored Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, a key Qatari figure in this process, with the George Tenet Medal. The award was presented by CIA Director Bill Burns.
Who is Al Khulaifi?
Al Khulaifi is one of Qatar's key security figures, currently serving as the head of the State Security Bureau. He played significant roles in various political crises, including the Afghan crisis with the Taliban, where Qatar acted as a primary mediator in talks between Kabul and Washington, leading to the signing of the Doha Agreement in 2020.
Additionally, he has been instrumental in efforts to release hostages held by Hamas, further solidifying Qatar's position as a crucial mediator in regional conflicts and enhancing its strategic relations with the United States.
Al Khulaifi is the second Arab figure to receive this medal, following former Saudi Crown Prince and ex-Minister of Interior Mohammed bin Nayef, awarded in 2017 for his efforts in counterterrorism and strengthening security cooperation with the United States.
What is the George Tenet Medal?
The George Tenet Medal was established in 2005 and is awarded to individuals who contribute significantly to security and intelligence.
Named after former CIA Director George Tenet, who played a pivotal role in counterterrorism during his tenure from 1997 to 2004, the medal is typically awarded to senior security and intelligence officials from US allied countries who provide exceptional support in counterterrorism and intelligence efforts.
However, the identities of all recipients are not always disclosed due to the secretive nature of intelligence work.
So, why were the names of these Arab honorees made public?
Analysts attribute the public revelation of these Arab figures receiving the George Tenet Medal to the political and diplomatic circumstances surrounding the awards and the US desire to highlight its close cooperation with regional allies in counterterrorism.
Announcing these awards can serve multiple diplomatic purposes, such as sending political messages to other nations or emphasizing a particular leadership role in combating terrorism and extremism.
Therefore, the disclosure of these recipients serves strategic goals beyond personal recognition.
Is the medal merely a tribute to Al Khulaifi, or is it an American boost for Qatari mediation to continue with greater vigor?
Learn More