US honors Qatari security chief: What is the George Tenet Medal?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US honors Qatari security chief: What is the George Tenet Medal?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
US honors Qatari security chief: What is the George Tenet Medal?

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As Washington and its ally Doha work towards a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the US honored Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, a key Qatari figure in this process, with the George Tenet Medal. The award was presented by CIA Director Bill Burns. 

Who is Al Khulaifi? 

Al Khulaifi is one of Qatar's key security figures, currently serving as the head of the State Security Bureau. He played significant roles in various political crises, including the Afghan crisis with the Taliban, where Qatar acted as a primary mediator in talks between Kabul and Washington, leading to the signing of the Doha Agreement in 2020. 

Additionally, he has been instrumental in efforts to release hostages held by Hamas, further solidifying Qatar's position as a crucial mediator in regional conflicts and enhancing its strategic relations with the United States.

Al Khulaifi is the second Arab figure to receive this medal, following former Saudi Crown Prince and ex-Minister of Interior Mohammed bin Nayef, awarded in 2017 for his efforts in counterterrorism and strengthening security cooperation with the United States.

What is the George Tenet Medal?

The George Tenet Medal was established in 2005 and is awarded to individuals who contribute significantly to security and intelligence. 

Named after former CIA Director George Tenet, who played a pivotal role in counterterrorism during his tenure from 1997 to 2004, the medal is typically awarded to senior security and intelligence officials from US allied countries who provide exceptional support in counterterrorism and intelligence efforts.

However, the identities of all recipients are not always disclosed due to the secretive nature of intelligence work. 

So, why were the names of these Arab honorees made public?

Analysts attribute the public revelation of these Arab figures receiving the George Tenet Medal to the political and diplomatic circumstances surrounding the awards and the US desire to highlight its close cooperation with regional allies in counterterrorism. 

Announcing these awards can serve multiple diplomatic purposes, such as sending political messages to other nations or emphasizing a particular leadership role in combating terrorism and extremism. 

Therefore, the disclosure of these recipients serves strategic goals beyond personal recognition.

Is the medal merely a tribute to Al Khulaifi, or is it an American boost for Qatari mediation to continue with greater vigor?
 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Honor

Qatar

Security

Chief

George Tenet

Medal

LBCI Next
Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery
Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-09

Israel army says US CENTCOM chief makes second visit to assess security

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-05

Israel army states US CENTCOM chief in Israel to assess security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-25

Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:42

Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel's advanced intelligence network: A pillar of its military strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Prisoner deal negotiations: Israeli settler attacks and protests fuel internal dispute in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-14

Kfarshima house burial case: Christo Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-19

Amos Hochstein's Diplomatic Mission in Beirut: A Focus on De-escalation Amid Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Prisoner deal negotiations: Israeli settler attacks and protests fuel internal dispute in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel's advanced intelligence network: A pillar of its military strategy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Earthquake felt in several areas of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Hezbollah releases video 'Imad 4' showcasing missile launch facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

5.16 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan and Syria, tremors felt in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

LF leader Geagea: Lebanese government must address Hochstein's proposal before his arrival

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

One killed, another injured in Israeli airstrike on Aitaroun, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanon's Ministry of Health surprised by misleading reports on war casualty coverage: Decision implemented rigorously and institutionally

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:42

Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More