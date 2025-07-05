Turkey arrests three more opposition mayors

Turkey arrested three more opposition mayors early on Saturday, media reports said, indicating it was part of an investigation into alleged organized crime.



The arrests targeted the mayors of the southern city of Adana, Zeydan Karalar, and of the southeastern town of Adiyaman, Abdurrahman Tutderethe, Anadolu state news agency said. The leftwing Sozcu newspaper said the mayor of the southern resort town of Antalya was also detained.



AFP