Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Middle East News
02-06-2025 | 14:16
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
The Israeli army said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Monday, with loud booms heard in the skies over Jerusalem.
“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted,” the army said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Army
Yemen
Missile
Raid
Sirens
