US sanctions UN rights expert for Palestinian territories

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday announced Washington was sanctioning the U.N. Human Rights Council's Special Rapporteur for the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese.



"Today I am imposing sanctions on U.N. Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for her illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt (International Criminal Court) action against U.S. and Israeli officials, companies, and executives," posted Rubio on social media, labeling the U.N. expert's strident criticism of the United States as "political and economic warfare."

AFP