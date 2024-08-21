News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Fight Against Financial 'Greylisting': Challenges and Political Pressures
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-21 | 12:23
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's Fight Against Financial 'Greylisting': Challenges and Political Pressures
A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon Wassim Mansouri asserts that financial movements through banks and licensed money exchange services are not currently experiencing any money laundering operations.
The evidence for this is that the financial figures circulating in the market correspond to the estimated size of the economy, which is around $20 billion.
Remittances from expatriates are estimated at $6.7 billion, exports at $3.5 billion, tourism at $5.5 billion, and around $4 billion from other services. Moreover, banks and the Banking Control Commission are implementing measures to ensure the source of every dollar.
This situation should theoretically keep Lebanon off the Financial Action Task Force's grey list of non-cooperative countries in combating money laundering and terrorism financing. However, the state's lack of cooperation in controlling money laundering could lead to Lebanon being placed on the list.
Starting with the judiciary, it is not moving at the required speed to pursue cases suspected of money laundering and terrorism financing. The Central Bank has been unable to obtain statistics from the judiciary on how these cases have been distributed among the competent judicial authorities and their progress.
Furthermore, the Central Bank has not received any decisions related to the confiscation of property or funds connected to money laundering cases through drug trafficking.
The second issue is linked to smuggling and tax evasion. Here too, there is no serious follow-up, despite the fact that all concerned authorities are aware, for instance, that many companies pay far less than they owe in customs duties. Have efforts been made to stop this and prosecute those involved?
The third issue is the fight against corruption. Despite the size of the cases that have been opened, there have so far been no direct accusations or arrests.
The fourth and most dangerous issue is the financing of what is known as "paramilitary groups," specifically Hezbollah.
Those seeking to place Lebanon on the grey list are using the ongoing war in the south as an excuse, arguing that Hezbollah receives funding and that the state is not acting against it. These critics overlook the fact that the state does not classify Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, which many observers view as a highly political matter being leveraged against Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Finance
Politics
Central Bank
Financial Action Task Force
Next
Obama Power Boosts Kamala Harris as Democratic Convention Heats Up
Netanyahu's tactics: Blinken's optimism questioned amid failure of Israel-Hamas deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04
Hochstein's Paris Talks Highlight Tensions and Presidential Politics Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04
Hochstein's Paris Talks Highlight Tensions and Presidential Politics Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-27
Lebanon's Central Bank renews Circulars 158 and 166 for one year
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-27
Lebanon's Central Bank renews Circulars 158 and 166 for one year
0
Lebanon News
11:12
Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
11:12
Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre
0
Lebanon News
08:23
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
08:23
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Netanyahu Prioritizes Strategic Control Over Hostage Deal, Escalating Tensions in the Region
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Netanyahu Prioritizes Strategic Control Over Hostage Deal, Escalating Tensions in the Region
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Deadlock in Doha: Blinken's Efforts Fail as Israel and Hamas Clash Over Withdrawal Terms
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Deadlock in Doha: Blinken's Efforts Fail as Israel and Hamas Clash Over Withdrawal Terms
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Obama Power Boosts Kamala Harris as Democratic Convention Heats Up
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Obama Power Boosts Kamala Harris as Democratic Convention Heats Up
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-20
Netanyahu's tactics: Blinken's optimism questioned amid failure of Israel-Hamas deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-20
Netanyahu's tactics: Blinken's optimism questioned amid failure of Israel-Hamas deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry
0
World News
10:08
Two bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck: AFP source
World News
10:08
Two bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck: AFP source
0
World News
2024-06-26
Russia bans distribution of EU news outlets in retaliatory step
World News
2024-06-26
Russia bans distribution of EU news outlets in retaliatory step
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:34
Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)
Lebanon News
04:34
Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)
2
Lebanon News
05:07
Sidon airstrike targeted retired Fatah officer Khalil Al-Maqdah, LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
05:07
Sidon airstrike targeted retired Fatah officer Khalil Al-Maqdah, LBCI sources say
3
Lebanon News
00:13
Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality
Lebanon News
00:13
Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality
4
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back
5
Lebanon News
08:23
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
08:23
Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike
6
Lebanon News
08:12
MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases
Lebanon News
08:12
MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases
7
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
Lebanon News
12:02
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
8
Lebanon News
15:03
Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura
Lebanon News
15:03
Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More