Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In a shocking escalation of control, Afghan women are now officially forbidden from speaking loudly, whether in public or within their own homes, to ensure that their voices are not heard by men outside their immediate families.



This silencing of Afghan women, who were already banned from singing or reciting poetry in public, is part of a new set of restrictions imposed by the Taliban. These new constraints add to a growing list of prohibitions that have been steadily enforced on Afghan women since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan three years ago.



This time, the difference is that these restrictions have been codified and legitimized under a new decree issued to promote "virtue and morality."



The decree mandates that women cover their faces and hands entirely in public, ensuring that no part of their bodies is exposed. Their hijab must be thick, non-attractive, and loose-fitting, further restricting their appearance.



Additionally, women are now prohibited from using perfumes or cosmetics, and they are banned from imitating non-Muslim dress styles. The decree goes even further, forbidding women from making eye contact with any man who is not a close relative or husband and requiring the same of men.



One of the more extreme aspects of the decree is the prohibition on taking and sharing photographs of human beings, which the Taliban deems forbidden.



If the concerned parties violate these instructions, they will be given warnings before being imprisoned or having their property confiscated.



The decree, composed of 35 articles, is considered the most severe set of regulations imposed since the Taliban's return to power and poses a significant threat to Afghan society, according to activists.



The Taliban government justifies these restrictions by invoking Islamic Sharia law, but their interpretation is notably strict, diverging from the true essence of Sharia. This latest move by the Taliban presents a grim outlook for the future of Afghanistan, especially for its women, who continue to face increasing oppression under the regime.