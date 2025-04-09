France could recognize Palestinian state 'in June': Macron

09-04-2025 | 14:34
France could recognize Palestinian state 'in June': Macron
France could recognize Palestinian state 'in June': Macron

France is planning to recognize a Palestinian state within months and could make the move at a U.N. conference in New York in June on settling the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.

"We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months," Macron, who this week visited Egypt, told France 5 television. "Our aim is to chair this conference with Saudi Arabia in June, where we could finalize this movement of mutual recognition (of a Palestinian state) by several parties," he added.


AFP
 

