France's Political Stalemate: A Lebanese Déjà Vu for Macron

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-27 | 13:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France&#39;s Political Stalemate: A Lebanese D&eacute;j&agrave; Vu for Macron
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
France's Political Stalemate: A Lebanese Déjà Vu for Macron

A report by Mario Doueiry, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
It seems that Macron's recent visits to Lebanon not only made him one of the Lebanese, but also influenced how he handled politics.

Since last July, France has been experiencing a profound political deadlock after the legislative elections, which left the National Assembly highly divided with no party or coalition able to secure a majority. Today, the French drama is centered on one question: who should be the new Prime Minister?

Even though the "New Popular Front" won the most seats, President Emmanuel Macron insists on not appointing a Prime Minister from this leftist coalition. Macron, whose centrist "Ensemble" coalition came in second in the elections, argues that a left-led government will not be able to win the confidence of Parliament. He fears that such a government would face a no-confidence vote from the other groups in the Assembly, rendering it powerless and creating instability.

The "New Popular Front" is growing increasingly angry with Macron's stance. The coalition nominated 37-year-old economist Lucie Castets to be Prime Minister. 

However, Macron's outright rejection of Castets is fueling strong reactions from the Union, particularly from the "La France Insoumise" movement. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the movement's leader, sees Macron's position as a blow to democracy and accuses the president of ignoring the will of the voters. 

He described the situation as very dangerous and called on people to take to the streets and present a motion to impeach Macron. Other left-wing leaders warned of a major crisis Macron's actions could cause.

On the other hand, the far-right "National Rally" led by Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella strongly opposed the idea of a leftist government. After meetings with Macron, Le Pen and Bardella described the "New Popular Front" as a threat to France and vowed to vote against any leftist candidate for Prime Minister. This position aligns with that of Macron's centrist alliance and the conservatives, all of whom have promised to block the formation of a leftist government.

With the deadlock continuing, Macron has kept Gabriel Attal in his position as interim Prime Minister, a situation that has lasted longer than any transitional period since 1957. 

Does this scenario seem familiar?

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Macron

France

Crisis

Politics

Prime Minister

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Lifeline: How Expatriates Keep the Nation Afloat Amid Crisis
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14

Post-Olympics Challenge: Macron Faces Political Crisis and Urgent Decisions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-09

France's Macron: War in Gaza must stop

LBCI
World News
2024-08-07

France's Macron urges Iranian counterpart to avoid Mideast escalation

LBCI
World News
2024-08-05

France's Macron says supports Venezuelans pursuing 'transparent' vote

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

AI in warfare: The new face of war in Ukraine and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel's rescue operation: Israeli army estimates 108 hostages remain held by Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and Solomon's Temple: The epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Al-Aqsa Mosque incursions: Will Israel open a new battlefront in the West Bank?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04

Netanyahu: We are working to return hostages through negotiations requiring military presence on the ground

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37

The New York Times: Israeli hostage found by chance during operation to seize tunnels in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's Lifeline: How Expatriates Keep the Nation Afloat Amid Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

AI in warfare: The new face of war in Ukraine and Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Beirut Airport’s fast-track departure facility project resumes, set to increase passenger capacity by 1 million: Public Works Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
00:10

Top US general states risk of broader war eases after Israel-Hezbollah exchange: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Fuel prices update: Latest list published

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

MP Kassem Hashem tells LBCI: The resistance exhibits rationality and wisdom in its approach to dealing with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:11

Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More