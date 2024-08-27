A report by Mario Doueiry, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



It seems that Macron's recent visits to Lebanon not only made him one of the Lebanese, but also influenced how he handled politics.



Since last July, France has been experiencing a profound political deadlock after the legislative elections, which left the National Assembly highly divided with no party or coalition able to secure a majority. Today, the French drama is centered on one question: who should be the new Prime Minister?



Even though the "New Popular Front" won the most seats, President Emmanuel Macron insists on not appointing a Prime Minister from this leftist coalition. Macron, whose centrist "Ensemble" coalition came in second in the elections, argues that a left-led government will not be able to win the confidence of Parliament. He fears that such a government would face a no-confidence vote from the other groups in the Assembly, rendering it powerless and creating instability.



The "New Popular Front" is growing increasingly angry with Macron's stance. The coalition nominated 37-year-old economist Lucie Castets to be Prime Minister.



However, Macron's outright rejection of Castets is fueling strong reactions from the Union, particularly from the "La France Insoumise" movement. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the movement's leader, sees Macron's position as a blow to democracy and accuses the president of ignoring the will of the voters.



He described the situation as very dangerous and called on people to take to the streets and present a motion to impeach Macron. Other left-wing leaders warned of a major crisis Macron's actions could cause.



On the other hand, the far-right "National Rally" led by Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella strongly opposed the idea of a leftist government. After meetings with Macron, Le Pen and Bardella described the "New Popular Front" as a threat to France and vowed to vote against any leftist candidate for Prime Minister. This position aligns with that of Macron's centrist alliance and the conservatives, all of whom have promised to block the formation of a leftist government.



With the deadlock continuing, Macron has kept Gabriel Attal in his position as interim Prime Minister, a situation that has lasted longer than any transitional period since 1957.



Does this scenario seem familiar?