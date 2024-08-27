News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France's Political Stalemate: A Lebanese Déjà Vu for Macron
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-27 | 13:03
High views
Share
Share
3
min
France's Political Stalemate: A Lebanese Déjà Vu for Macron
A report by Mario Doueiry, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
It seems that Macron's recent visits to Lebanon not only made him one of the Lebanese, but also influenced how he handled politics.
Since last July, France has been experiencing a profound political deadlock after the legislative elections, which left the National Assembly highly divided with no party or coalition able to secure a majority. Today, the French drama is centered on one question: who should be the new Prime Minister?
Even though the "New Popular Front" won the most seats, President Emmanuel Macron insists on not appointing a Prime Minister from this leftist coalition. Macron, whose centrist "Ensemble" coalition came in second in the elections, argues that a left-led government will not be able to win the confidence of Parliament. He fears that such a government would face a no-confidence vote from the other groups in the Assembly, rendering it powerless and creating instability.
The "New Popular Front" is growing increasingly angry with Macron's stance. The coalition nominated 37-year-old economist Lucie Castets to be Prime Minister.
However, Macron's outright rejection of Castets is fueling strong reactions from the Union, particularly from the "La France Insoumise" movement. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the movement's leader, sees Macron's position as a blow to democracy and accuses the president of ignoring the will of the voters.
He described the situation as very dangerous and called on people to take to the streets and present a motion to impeach Macron. Other left-wing leaders warned of a major crisis Macron's actions could cause.
On the other hand, the far-right "National Rally" led by Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella strongly opposed the idea of a leftist government. After meetings with Macron, Le Pen and Bardella described the "New Popular Front" as a threat to France and vowed to vote against any leftist candidate for Prime Minister. This position aligns with that of Macron's centrist alliance and the conservatives, all of whom have promised to block the formation of a leftist government.
With the deadlock continuing, Macron has kept Gabriel Attal in his position as interim Prime Minister, a situation that has lasted longer than any transitional period since 1957.
Does this scenario seem familiar?
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Macron
France
Crisis
Politics
Prime Minister
Next
Lebanon's Lifeline: How Expatriates Keep the Nation Afloat Amid Crisis
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14
Post-Olympics Challenge: Macron Faces Political Crisis and Urgent Decisions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14
Post-Olympics Challenge: Macron Faces Political Crisis and Urgent Decisions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-09
France's Macron: War in Gaza must stop
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-09
France's Macron: War in Gaza must stop
0
World News
2024-08-07
France's Macron urges Iranian counterpart to avoid Mideast escalation
World News
2024-08-07
France's Macron urges Iranian counterpart to avoid Mideast escalation
0
World News
2024-08-05
France's Macron says supports Venezuelans pursuing 'transparent' vote
World News
2024-08-05
France's Macron says supports Venezuelans pursuing 'transparent' vote
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
AI in warfare: The new face of war in Ukraine and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
AI in warfare: The new face of war in Ukraine and Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's rescue operation: Israeli army estimates 108 hostages remain held by Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's rescue operation: Israeli army estimates 108 hostages remain held by Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and Solomon's Temple: The epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and Solomon's Temple: The epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Al-Aqsa Mosque incursions: Will Israel open a new battlefront in the West Bank?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Al-Aqsa Mosque incursions: Will Israel open a new battlefront in the West Bank?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Netanyahu: We are working to return hostages through negotiations requiring military presence on the ground
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Netanyahu: We are working to return hostages through negotiations requiring military presence on the ground
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37
The New York Times: Israeli hostage found by chance during operation to seize tunnels in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37
The New York Times: Israeli hostage found by chance during operation to seize tunnels in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's Lifeline: How Expatriates Keep the Nation Afloat Amid Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's Lifeline: How Expatriates Keep the Nation Afloat Amid Crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
AI in warfare: The new face of war in Ukraine and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
AI in warfare: The new face of war in Ukraine and Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:36
Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack
Lebanon News
06:36
Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack
2
Lebanon News
07:55
Beirut Airport’s fast-track departure facility project resumes, set to increase passenger capacity by 1 million: Public Works Minister
Lebanon News
07:55
Beirut Airport’s fast-track departure facility project resumes, set to increase passenger capacity by 1 million: Public Works Minister
3
Middle East News
00:10
Top US general states risk of broader war eases after Israel-Hezbollah exchange: Reuters
Middle East News
00:10
Top US general states risk of broader war eases after Israel-Hezbollah exchange: Reuters
4
Lebanon News
04:12
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:12
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
11:13
Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger
Lebanon News
11:13
Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger
6
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Fuel prices update: Latest list published
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Fuel prices update: Latest list published
7
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Kassem Hashem tells LBCI: The resistance exhibits rationality and wisdom in its approach to dealing with Israel
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Kassem Hashem tells LBCI: The resistance exhibits rationality and wisdom in its approach to dealing with Israel
8
Lebanon News
09:11
Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found
Lebanon News
09:11
Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More