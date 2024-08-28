News
Israel's "Summer Camps" campaign: West Bank becomes new front in the ongoing war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-28 | 13:00
Israel's "Summer Camps" campaign: West Bank becomes new front in the ongoing war
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The West Bank has become a new front in the ongoing war as the Israeli military extends its operations to mirror its actions in Gaza.
The newly launched campaign, named "Summer Camps," involves an expansive military assault using drones, helicopters, and a large number of armored vehicles, supported by bulldozers. The campaign has affected various areas in the West Bank, imposing blockades on Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas and disrupting ambulance services.
Field experts have described the "Summer Camps" operation as a deceptive tactic designed to surprise and isolate multiple towns simultaneously, hindering communication between them. The operation also surrounded four hospitals, which Israel claims were used by wounded fighters for refuge.
The expansion into the West Bank comes at a time when tensions remain high on Israel's fronts with Gaza and Lebanon. Tel Aviv is also on alert for potential Iranian retaliation following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.
The incentive behind Israel's expanded offensive appears to be the threat posed by improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
These explosives have alarmed Tel Aviv and prompted its security forces and military leadership to commit to altering the situation in the West Bank to prevent a resurgence of attacks similar to those seen in 2002.
At the time, explosive devices were a significant concern, relying on explosive laboratories in the West Bank, which launched what it called Operation Protective Edge, according to the military's claim.
Israel's operation, aimed at disrupting the military capabilities and infrastructure of Palestinian militant groups, has been met with a vow of retaliation from al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement. The group has dubbed its response "Horror of the Camps."
In a recent evaluation meeting, Israeli military and security officials justified their actions, arguing that the West Bank had become a significant obstacle to achieving their combat objectives, not only against Hamas in Gaza but also on the northern front with Lebanon.
They emphasized their intent to achieve the goals of the operation quickly by eliminating the leadership of militant organizations and their infrastructure rather than waiting for a potential repeat of the October 7 attack.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Summer Camps
Campaign
West Bank
Front
War
