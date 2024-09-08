News
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-08 | 13:00
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In the second incident of its kind since Al-Aqsa flood and Israel's war on Gaza, a Jordanian truck driver shot three Israelis at the Allenby Bridge, also known as the King Hussein Bridge in Jordan and the Karameh Crossing on the Palestinian side, between Jordan and the West Bank.
The Israeli army reported that they killed the gunman, who had crossed from Jordan in a truck and opened fire on Israeli guards at the border.
According to the preliminary investigation released by Israeli authorities, the driver arrived from the Jordanian side toward the shared unloading area. Upon reaching the Israeli workers, he retrieved a weapon from his truck and began shooting.
Following the attack, the King Hussein Bridge was closed in both directions until further notice. The Israeli army also shut down roads leading to the city of Jericho in the eastern West Bank.
This incident is seen as highly significant due to the strategic importance of the Jordanian sector, which is under the focus of Israeli security leadership.
The Allenby Bridge is a critical crossing for goods, serving as a peaceful trade route between Jordan, the Jordan Valley, the West Bank, and Israel. The crossing is located near the Jordan Valley villages and Jericho.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the attack, calling it "a difficult day" and claimed that Israel is "surrounded by a murderous ideology led by Iran's axis of evil."
In response to the attack, the Islamic Jihad movement praised the operation, calling it "the most genuine expression of the Jordanian people's pulse and that of the Arab and Muslim nations toward the enemy's massacres."
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Cross-Border
Shooting
Jordanian
Truck
Driver
Kill
Israelis
King Hussein Bridge
Next
Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety
Air Pollution: A Silent Threat to Health
Previous
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-07
Air Pollution: A Silent Threat to Health
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-07
Air Pollution: A Silent Threat to Health
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-07
Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-07
Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-07
Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-07
Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front
0
Lebanon News
11:21
Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region
Lebanon News
11:21
Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region
0
Middle East News
08:23
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi
Middle East News
08:23
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-14
Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file
Lebanon News
2024-07-14
Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:21
Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region
Lebanon News
11:21
Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region
2
Lebanon News
01:57
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
Lebanon News
01:57
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
3
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel
4
Lebanon News
01:00
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:00
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
5
Middle East News
08:23
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi
Middle East News
08:23
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11
At least 40,972 killed and 94,761 injured in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11
At least 40,972 killed and 94,761 injured in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge
