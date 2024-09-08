Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-08 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In the second incident of its kind since Al-Aqsa flood and Israel's war on Gaza, a Jordanian truck driver shot three Israelis at the Allenby Bridge, also known as the King Hussein Bridge in Jordan and the Karameh Crossing on the Palestinian side, between Jordan and the West Bank.

The Israeli army reported that they killed the gunman, who had crossed from Jordan in a truck and opened fire on Israeli guards at the border. 

According to the preliminary investigation released by Israeli authorities, the driver arrived from the Jordanian side toward the shared unloading area. Upon reaching the Israeli workers, he retrieved a weapon from his truck and began shooting.

Following the attack, the King Hussein Bridge was closed in both directions until further notice. The Israeli army also shut down roads leading to the city of Jericho in the eastern West Bank.

This incident is seen as highly significant due to the strategic importance of the Jordanian sector, which is under the focus of Israeli security leadership. 

The Allenby Bridge is a critical crossing for goods, serving as a peaceful trade route between Jordan, the Jordan Valley, the West Bank, and Israel. The crossing is located near the Jordan Valley villages and Jericho.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the attack, calling it "a difficult day" and claimed that Israel is "surrounded by a murderous ideology led by Iran's axis of evil."

In response to the attack, the Islamic Jihad movement praised the operation, calling it "the most genuine expression of the Jordanian people's pulse and that of the Arab and Muslim nations toward the enemy's massacres."

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Cross-Border

Shooting

Jordanian

Truck

Driver

Kill

Israelis

King Hussein Bridge

LBCI Next
Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety
Air Pollution: A Silent Threat to Health
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:23

Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi

LBCI
Middle East News
04:42

Jordan closes King Hussein Bridge with West Bank after shooting incident

LBCI
World News
2024-09-05

Georgia high school student kills 4, wounds 9 in campus shooting

LBCI
World News
2024-09-04

Four killed in US school shooting in Georgia: Law enforcement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-07

Air Pollution: A Silent Threat to Health

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-07

Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-07

Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah, US and Israel Explore Diplomatic Solutions on Lebanon Front

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region

LBCI
Middle East News
08:23

Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-14

Egypt's Ambassador Alaa Moussa to LBCI: A Gaza truce would reflect on Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:57

Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Israeli media: Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:00

Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:23

Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11

At least 40,972 killed and 94,761 injured in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More