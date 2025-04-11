Panama deal allows US to deploy troops to canal

U.S. troops will be able to deploy to a string of bases along the Panama Canal under a joint deal seen by AFP Thursday, a major concession to President Donald Trump as he seeks to reestablish influence over the vital waterway.



The agreement, signed by top security officials from both countries, allows U.S. military personnel to deploy to Panama-controlled facilities for training, exercises, and "other activities."



The deal stops short of allowing the United States to build its permanent bases on the isthmus, a move that would be deeply unpopular with Panamanians and legally fraught.



AFP