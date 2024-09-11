News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
34
o
South
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
34
o
South
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
First face-to-face showdown: Trump-Harris heated presidential debate touch on key topics
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-11 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
First face-to-face showdown: Trump-Harris heated presidential debate touch on key topics
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In a heated 90-minute debate, Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris exchanged accusations of dishonesty, fraud, and failure in their first face-to-face showdown.
The debate began with an icy handshake, a stark contrast to the absence of any greeting in Trump's previous debate with President Biden in June.
Harris, visibly tense in her first presidential debate, took several minutes to compose herself, unlike Trump, who participated in his seventh.
Trump's experience gave him the upper hand as Harris' camp had anticipated his unpredictability and potential slip-ups, but her attempts to provoke him into interrupting backfired, leaving her caught in her own trap.
Trump spoke for 43 minutes, dedicating 13 of them to attacking Harris directly. In contrast, Harris used 17 of her 37 minutes to launch her own criticisms of Trump.
Both candidates held firm to their pre-declared stances on crucial issues, including abortion, immigration, gun control, inflation, and foreign policy, particularly the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.
On immigration, Trump aggressively attacked Harris on border security, accusing her of failing to address the border crisis. In response, Harris blamed Trump for sabotaging bipartisan efforts to pass a Border Security Bill earlier this year.
In terms of the economy, Harris promoted her "Opportunity Economy" plan to create jobs for all Americans. Trump retorted by accusing her of lacking an original economic plan, claiming she was merely copying President Biden's policies, which he said had led to unprecedented inflation.
Trump warned that Harris' election would signal the "end of the United States."
Abortion rights, a key issue for voters, also took center stage. Harris insisted that the right to abortion must not be stripped away, especially in cases of rape, calling abortion bans an insult to American women.
Trump countered by stating that it was unacceptable to "kill children" under the guise of supporting abortion rights.
While both candidates fiercely defended their positions, the real test will be whether these talking points resonate with voters, particularly in swing states where the outcome of the election may ultimately be decided.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Showdown
Trump
Harris
Presidential
Debate
Topics
Next
Northern front on hold with focus on West Bank: A war delayed or just beginning between Hezbollah and Israel?
Syrian-Lebanese trade: Syria reduces transit fees for Lebanese trucks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-08
ABC assures Trump-Harris presidential debate on September 10
World News
2024-08-08
ABC assures Trump-Harris presidential debate on September 10
0
World News
08:06
Trump claims ABC-hosted US presidential debate was 'rigged' against him
World News
08:06
Trump claims ABC-hosted US presidential debate was 'rigged' against him
0
World News
2024-09-11
As Harris and Trump debated, a social media battle heated up
World News
2024-09-11
As Harris and Trump debated, a social media battle heated up
0
World News
2024-09-11
Harris puts Trump on defensive in fiery debate
World News
2024-09-11
Harris puts Trump on defensive in fiery debate
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israel's proposal for Yahya Sinwar: A new governance for Gaza or a political maneuver?
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israel's proposal for Yahya Sinwar: A new governance for Gaza or a political maneuver?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Northern front on hold with focus on West Bank: A war delayed or just beginning between Hezbollah and Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Northern front on hold with focus on West Bank: A war delayed or just beginning between Hezbollah and Israel?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-10
Syrian-Lebanese trade: Syria reduces transit fees for Lebanese trucks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-10
Syrian-Lebanese trade: Syria reduces transit fees for Lebanese trucks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-10
Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-10
Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:07
Mikati’s media office claims protests aim to paralyze state, misrepresent government’s budget actions
Lebanon News
13:07
Mikati’s media office claims protests aim to paralyze state, misrepresent government’s budget actions
0
Lebanon News
05:43
Lebanese Army Commander meets with EU High Representative Josep Borrell
Lebanon News
05:43
Lebanese Army Commander meets with EU High Representative Josep Borrell
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-11
Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal leaves one dead, one injured
Lebanon News
2024-09-11
Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal leaves one dead, one injured
0
World News
06:27
China's Xi to attend BRICS summit in Russia
World News
06:27
China's Xi to attend BRICS summit in Russia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:50
US designates Lebanese businessmen in Hezbollah-related sanctions
Lebanon News
10:50
US designates Lebanese businessmen in Hezbollah-related sanctions
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Northern front on hold with focus on West Bank: A war delayed or just beginning between Hezbollah and Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Northern front on hold with focus on West Bank: A war delayed or just beginning between Hezbollah and Israel?
3
Lebanon News
11:14
Retired military personnel protest at Grand Serail and PM Mikati’s residence; tear gas deployed
Lebanon News
11:14
Retired military personnel protest at Grand Serail and PM Mikati’s residence; tear gas deployed
4
Variety and Tech
08:47
Lebanese-American Emil Wakim joins SNL Season 50 as Featured Player
Variety and Tech
08:47
Lebanese-American Emil Wakim joins SNL Season 50 as Featured Player
5
Lebanon News
07:13
EU's Borrell arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
07:13
EU's Borrell arrives in Beirut
6
Lebanon News
10:32
PM Mikati says: Lebanon’s stability at risk without a president
Lebanon News
10:32
PM Mikati says: Lebanon’s stability at risk without a president
7
Lebanon News
13:07
Mikati’s media office claims protests aim to paralyze state, misrepresent government’s budget actions
Lebanon News
13:07
Mikati’s media office claims protests aim to paralyze state, misrepresent government’s budget actions
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israel's proposal for Yahya Sinwar: A new governance for Gaza or a political maneuver?
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israel's proposal for Yahya Sinwar: A new governance for Gaza or a political maneuver?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More