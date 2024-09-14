News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Chawareh Al Zill
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-14 | 13:12
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East
Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In a notable decision, the US Department of Defense has announced the withdrawal of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt from the Middle East, despite its extended deployment to deter Iranian threats toward Israel.
The carrier's departure comes just three weeks after its mission was extended.
Why has Washington decided to pull the aircraft carrier now?
According to the Pentagon, the decision is tied to fleet management and redeployment strategies. Roosevelt is heading to the Asia-Pacific region to bolster the US presence there. This move occurs amidst escalating crises in the Middle East, including ongoing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah alongside Iranian threats of retaliation following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Despite this redeployment, the US continues to maintain a significant military presence in the Middle East, mainly through the Fifth Fleet stationed in Bahrain. The fleet plays a critical role, covering a vast operational area stretching from the Red Sea to the Arabian Gulf and beyond into the Indian Ocean.
The Fifth Fleet, established in 1995 after the Gulf War, underscores the United States' commitment to the security of the region, particularly in facing threats from Iraq and Iran.
The US maintains a robust maritime force to safeguard regional stability with more than 20 warships and a network of military bases and logistical centers in Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.
The US has maintained a military foothold in the Gulf since the mid-20th century, solidifying its presence through defense agreements following the first Gulf War, which led to a permanent military presence in several Gulf nations.
With rising threats from Iran and ongoing instability in Yemen and Syria, the US has sought to bolster its regional military presence to safeguard global trade routes and prevent tensions from escalating into a broader regional conflict.
Does the withdrawal of the Roosevelt signal a de-escalation of anticipated hostilities in the region, or are more complex dynamics at play?
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Naval
Power
Aircraft
Carrier
USS
Theodore Roosevelt
Next
New education policy sparks controversy: Lebanon's approach to illegal Syrian students
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-08-22
USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid rising tensions
Middle East News
2024-08-22
USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid rising tensions
0
Middle East News
2024-09-13
US shifts one aircraft carrier away from Middle East
Middle East News
2024-09-13
US shifts one aircraft carrier away from Middle East
0
World News
2024-09-01
Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia
World News
2024-09-01
Ukraine drones target refinery, power plants in Moscow, Tver regions, Russia
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-23
Judge Al-Hajjar discusses power outage report with PM Mikati
Lebanon News
2024-08-23
Judge Al-Hajjar discusses power outage report with PM Mikati
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New education policy sparks controversy: Lebanon's approach to illegal Syrian students
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New education policy sparks controversy: Lebanon's approach to illegal Syrian students
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-13
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-13
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-13
Saudi Arabia Hosts Global AI Summit: A Gateway to Economic Transformation and Innovation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-13
Saudi Arabia Hosts Global AI Summit: A Gateway to Economic Transformation and Innovation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
05:55
Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!
Sports News
05:55
Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-04
Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice
Lebanon News
2024-09-04
Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
UNIFIL's Spanish contingent barber injured by Israeli sniper in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
UNIFIL's Spanish contingent barber injured by Israeli sniper in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
05:55
Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!
Sports News
05:55
Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!
2
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
03:25
Israeli army reports 55 rockets fired from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:25
Israeli army reports 55 rockets fired from southern Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New education policy sparks controversy: Lebanon's approach to illegal Syrian students
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New education policy sparks controversy: Lebanon's approach to illegal Syrian students
7
Lebanon News
07:27
LBCI sources: Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet at Pine Palace
Lebanon News
07:27
LBCI sources: Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet at Pine Palace
8
Lebanon News
07:00
Large fire breaks out in Bejjeh, Byblos district
Lebanon News
07:00
Large fire breaks out in Bejjeh, Byblos district
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More