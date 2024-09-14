US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In a notable decision, the US Department of Defense has announced the withdrawal of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt from the Middle East, despite its extended deployment to deter Iranian threats toward Israel.



The carrier's departure comes just three weeks after its mission was extended.



Why has Washington decided to pull the aircraft carrier now?



According to the Pentagon, the decision is tied to fleet management and redeployment strategies. Roosevelt is heading to the Asia-Pacific region to bolster the US presence there. This move occurs amidst escalating crises in the Middle East, including ongoing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah alongside Iranian threats of retaliation following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.



Despite this redeployment, the US continues to maintain a significant military presence in the Middle East, mainly through the Fifth Fleet stationed in Bahrain. The fleet plays a critical role, covering a vast operational area stretching from the Red Sea to the Arabian Gulf and beyond into the Indian Ocean.



The Fifth Fleet, established in 1995 after the Gulf War, underscores the United States' commitment to the security of the region, particularly in facing threats from Iraq and Iran.



The US maintains a robust maritime force to safeguard regional stability with more than 20 warships and a network of military bases and logistical centers in Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.



The US has maintained a military foothold in the Gulf since the mid-20th century, solidifying its presence through defense agreements following the first Gulf War, which led to a permanent military presence in several Gulf nations.



With rising threats from Iran and ongoing instability in Yemen and Syria, the US has sought to bolster its regional military presence to safeguard global trade routes and prevent tensions from escalating into a broader regional conflict.



Does the withdrawal of the Roosevelt signal a de-escalation of anticipated hostilities in the region, or are more complex dynamics at play?