New paths or final steps: Government moves to regulate Syrian student enrollment in vocational schools

A report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Nadine SassineIn its latest session, the Cabinet approved a proposal concerning the registration of Syrian students in vocational education, which was submitted by the Caretaker Minister of Education outside the official agenda.The decision, however, did not address general education, which is expected to be the subject of a separate ruling at a later time, as previously confirmed by the minister in an earlier statement.The approved decision allows Syrian students to enroll in vocational education, with the condition that their names be submitted to the General Security for review. It also permits the nomination of students for one of the official vocational certificates for the 2024-2025 academic year.Although these steps are not new, since they have been implemented annually, the difference this year lies in the issuance of an official government directive. The government made it clear that the current academic year will be the last in which Syrian students without legal residency will be allowed to register.Following the government’s directive, the Director-General of Vocational and Technical Education, Hanadi Berri, issued a circular to institute directors, instructing them to begin the registration process.This reversed two previous circulars issued earlier in the year that had prohibited the registration of students lacking residency permits. Berri expressed surprise that the decision focused solely on vocational education as the first step, without extending to other educational sectors.Despite the ongoing debate surrounding the government’s decision, a critical question remains about how the General Security will respond once they receive the lists of students registered at technical institutes.Sources within the Ministry of Education indicated that there is coordination with the General Security to compile lists identifying students that are legally residing in the country and those who are not.The sources added that there is a possibility that the General Security could take possession of the students’ official certificates for legal verification, after which students with legal residency would receive their certificates, while those without would either face deportation or be asked to regularize their status.Meanwhile, sources from the General Security told LBCI that they were not consulted before the decision was issued, and their ability to participate in its implementation requires further review and discussion.As a result, General Security Director-General Major General Elias Al-Baysari is expected to invite key stakeholders to a meeting next week to clarify the decision’s context and implications. Additionally, some ministers have called for the decision to be revisited in the next Cabinet session for further debate and deeper consideration.