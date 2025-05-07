News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Transport minister tells LBCI: Security 'under control' at Beirut airport, upgrades underway
Lebanon News
07-05-2025 | 03:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Transport minister tells LBCI: Security 'under control' at Beirut airport, upgrades underway
Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny said a large number of Lebanese expatriates are expected to visit Lebanon this summer.
In an interview with LBCI, he stressed that security at Beirut’s airport is under control, both through visible forces and intelligence services. He added that significant work has been done to secure the airport road.
“In three months, you’ll see a visible improvement along that road,” he said.
Rasamny announced that the regulatory authority is being formed and will be finalized in the coming months. He also said all possible improvements to the airport have been carried out so far, with a broader upgrade set to launch in the coming weeks.
He revealed that a French company has been contracted to fix delays caused by slow scanners at the airport, and said staff will receive tourism-oriented training.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Public Works
Transport
Fayez Rasamny
Beirut
Airport
Next
Hamas mourns member killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon
The votes are in: Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar election results revealed — see the full results here!
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-15
MP Bilal Abdallah tells LBCI: Pressure on airport road 'exaggerated'
Lebanon News
2025-02-15
MP Bilal Abdallah tells LBCI: Pressure on airport road 'exaggerated'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-01
Lebanon's Public Works Minister: Beirut Airport remains well-secured
Lebanon News
2025-04-01
Lebanon's Public Works Minister: Beirut Airport remains well-secured
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Protesters gather at Beirut Airport entrance over US envoy Ortagus' remarks
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Protesters gather at Beirut Airport entrance over US envoy Ortagus' remarks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:46
Lebanese PM pledges political reform, banking overhaul
Lebanon News
06:46
Lebanese PM pledges political reform, banking overhaul
0
Lebanon News
06:17
President Aoun vows reforms as Arab Fund resumes development support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:17
President Aoun vows reforms as Arab Fund resumes development support for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:12
UK eases Lebanon travel advisory, maintains warnings for certain areas
Lebanon News
06:12
UK eases Lebanon travel advisory, maintains warnings for certain areas
0
Lebanon News
06:01
Information minister: Lebanon ready to welcome Emiratis, Gulf visitors
Lebanon News
06:01
Information minister: Lebanon ready to welcome Emiratis, Gulf visitors
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2025-02-24
Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats
Sports News
2025-02-24
Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats
0
Middle East News
2025-04-26
At least 115 injured in Iran port blast: New toll on state media
Middle East News
2025-04-26
At least 115 injured in Iran port blast: New toll on state media
0
World News
2025-04-13
US 'in hurry' for nuclear deal, Iran says after talks
World News
2025-04-13
US 'in hurry' for nuclear deal, Iran says after talks
0
Variety and Tech
2025-02-27
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, wife found dead at home: Media reports
Variety and Tech
2025-02-27
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, wife found dead at home: Media reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
UAE lifts travel ban: Lebanon ramps up airport and tourism security
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
UAE lifts travel ban: Lebanon ramps up airport and tourism security
3
Lebanon News
11:00
Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced
Lebanon News
11:00
Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced
4
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Kfar Roummane
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Kfar Roummane
5
Lebanon News
00:43
Israeli airstrike kills one in Miyeh w Miyeh, east of Sidon in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:43
Israeli airstrike kills one in Miyeh w Miyeh, east of Sidon in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:05
Hamas mourns member killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:05
Hamas mourns member killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Airlines cancel flights to Israel: Houthi threats grow with military focus on Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Airlines cancel flights to Israel: Houthi threats grow with military focus on Gaza
8
Lebanon News
04:53
First UAE plane lands at Beirut Airport after flight ban lifted
Lebanon News
04:53
First UAE plane lands at Beirut Airport after flight ban lifted
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More