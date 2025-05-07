Transport minister tells LBCI: Security 'under control' at Beirut airport, upgrades underway

Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny said a large number of Lebanese expatriates are expected to visit Lebanon this summer.



In an interview with LBCI, he stressed that security at Beirut’s airport is under control, both through visible forces and intelligence services. He added that significant work has been done to secure the airport road.



“In three months, you’ll see a visible improvement along that road,” he said.



Rasamny announced that the regulatory authority is being formed and will be finalized in the coming months. He also said all possible improvements to the airport have been carried out so far, with a broader upgrade set to launch in the coming weeks.



He revealed that a French company has been contracted to fix delays caused by slow scanners at the airport, and said staff will receive tourism-oriented training.