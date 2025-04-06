Pope Francis makes surprise first appearance at Vatican after hospital stay

Pope Francis made his first public appearance since being discharged from hospital two weeks ago after treatment for double pneumonia, entering St. Peter's Square at the Vatican in a wheelchair on Sunday to greet cheering crowds.



Francis, 88, had been out of public view since March 23, when he had given a short greeting before leaving Rome's Gemelli hospital after more than five weeks of treatment in the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.



Reuters