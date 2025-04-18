Israeli army: Hezbollah operative killed in South Lebanon strike

Israel's military said it killed a Hezbollah operative in a strike in South Lebanon on Friday, after the Lebanese Health Ministry reported one dead in an Israeli attack on a vehicle in the same area.



"Earlier today, the Israeli air force conducted a precise strike in the area of Sidon and eliminated the Hezbollah terrorist Muhammad Jaafar Mannah Asaad Abdallah," a military statement said, adding Abdallah was "responsible, among other things, for the deployment of Hezbollah's communication systems throughout Lebanon."





AFP