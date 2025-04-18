Israeli army: Hezbollah operative killed in South Lebanon strike

18-04-2025 | 09:34
Israeli army: Hezbollah operative killed in South Lebanon strike
0min
Israeli army: Hezbollah operative killed in South Lebanon strike

Israel's military said it killed a Hezbollah operative in a strike in South Lebanon on Friday, after the Lebanese Health Ministry reported one dead in an Israeli attack on a vehicle in the same area.

"Earlier today, the Israeli air force conducted a precise strike in the area of Sidon and eliminated the Hezbollah terrorist Muhammad Jaafar Mannah Asaad Abdallah," a military statement said, adding Abdallah was "responsible, among other things, for the deployment of Hezbollah's communication systems throughout Lebanon."


AFP
 

Lebanon News

Israeli

Army

Hezbollah

Operative

Killed

South Lebanon

Strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
