Missile strike in Tel Aviv escalates Israeli security dilemma amid rising regional tensions

2024-09-15 | 12:35
Report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

The recent launch of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile by the Houthis from Yemen, which struck the heart of Tel Aviv, has intensified the security challenges facing Israel's political and military leadership.

Occurring on the 344th day of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" war, the incident comes at a critical moment as Israeli officials grapple with heightened tensions along the northern front and a growing number of Hezbollah attacks on northern settlements.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now faces a precarious security situation, which has raised concerns about the potential consequences of his ongoing threats to wage war on Lebanon.

Netanyahu, in his recent statements, disregarded escalating warnings from security and military officials, particularly in light of the failure of Israel's defense systems, including the Arrow missile defense system, to intercept the Houthi missile.

According to informed sources, the missile strike coincided with the anticipated arrival of US envoy Amos Hochstein in Tel Aviv on Monday and growing concerns over the possibility of war with Lebanon.

The Israeli army has announced that it is awaiting political direction regarding the ongoing "war of attrition" with Hezbollah. Meanwhile, three major points of contention between political and military leaders, particularly between Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Netanyahu, are expected to dominate the Cabinet's Monday session.

The first issue revolves around the potential redeployment of military units from Gaza to the northern front, even though the Israeli army has not yet achieved its objectives in Gaza.

Amid rising public dissatisfaction, protests against Netanyahu are intensifying under the slogan "War in Lebanon," with some viewing such a conflict as a death sentence for Israeli captives held in Gaza.

The second key issue pertains to the possibility of a diplomatic settlement with Hochstein’s arrival in Israel. A diplomatic source close to the matter warned that the US envoy's proposals do not ensure the safety and return of Israeli residents to their homes, sparking further uncertainty.

The third, and most alarming issue for Israeli officials, is the potential for direct Iranian involvement in the conflict should Israel initiate a third war on Lebanon. This possibility has become a focal point of concern for Israel’s security and military establishments.

According to critical reports, Israel’s military, home front, and related sectors are unprepared for such a conflict. The army is reportedly facing a severe shortage of military equipment, with its depots nearly empty and a deficit of over 10,000 soldiers.

Additionally, the home front lacks adequate shelters and safe zones. Most critically, Israel's defense systems are not sufficiently equipped to counter Hezbollah’s advanced and precise missile and drone capabilities.

