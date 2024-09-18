News
Lebanon's healing hands: A nation unites in crisis response
2024-09-18
Lebanon's healing hands: A nation unites in crisis response
Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Around 3,000 people were injured in just half an hour. It is a staggering number for a country whose citizens and officials have long complained about shortcomings in its healthcare sector. Yet, medical teams, health facilities, and relief organizations rose to the challenge.
The massive number of casualties did not stop the healthcare sector from fulfilling its duties without regard to sectarian, political, or financial differences. The disaster impacted the entire nation, and the response was equally comprehensive.
By the numbers, between 2,750 and 2,800 injured people were admitted to hospitals. Most injuries—1,850—occurred in the southern suburbs of Beirut, while the south recorded 750 injuries, and the Bekaa region saw 150. According to the latest figures, 360 major surgeries were performed, in addition to immediate care for less severe cases.
The question remains: How did healthcare "soldiers" manage such a monumental effort despite the challenges?
First, the Ministry of Health’s emergency committee had devised a plan at the start of the war to handle large-scale attacks. This plan was put into action after the explosions on Tuesday. The swift response of healthcare workers, who answered the ministry’s call to report to their workplaces or the nearest hospital, contributed significantly to the success of rescue efforts.
The Lebanese Red Cross was the first to respond, deploying 134 ambulances and 450 paramedics in Beirut, with 150 additional ambulances and 450 paramedics on standby in other areas. The Red Cross also played a crucial role in transporting blood, providing hospitals with 219 units of various blood types, including 50 units transported from the north. They registered 309 potential donors to meet future demand. The public’s overwhelming response to blood donation appeals not only met the need but created a surplus.
Civil defense teams were also on hand, implementing a strategy to coordinate between units and make the response more effective.
The Lebanese Order of Physicians issued an urgent call to doctors, particularly those specializing in general surgery, orthopedic surgery, vascular surgery, and reconstructive surgery, as well as physicians from all specialties, to report immediately to their workplaces or the nearest hospital to treat the injured.
Tuesday’s events were perhaps the second most difficult challenge these teams have faced since the August 4 explosion. The events of September 17 serve as a testament to the strength of unity and the enduring humanity of the Lebanese people. Lebanon, despite all challenges, remains the "hospital of the Middle East."
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Hospitals
Crisis
Hezbollah
Dahieh
Pagers
Explosion
Israel
Next
Pagers turned time bombs: How did Israel gain access?
Israeli cabinet adds goal of returning northern residents amid rising tensions, military preparations
Previous
