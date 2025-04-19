News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia and Ukraine each gave back over 240 POWs in swap: Moscow
World News
19-04-2025 | 10:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia and Ukraine each gave back over 240 POWs in swap: Moscow
Russia and Ukraine on Saturday held a large prisoner-of-war exchange, with each side handing back more than 240 prisoners, the Russian defense ministry said.
"On April 19... 246 Russian soldiers were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. In return, 246 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over. Also, as a goodwill gesture, 31 wounded prisoners of war were handed over in exchange for 15 wounded Russian prisoners of war needing urgent medical help," the ministry said in a statement on social media.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Prisoners
Exchange
Soldiers
War
Next
Iranian delegation arrives in Rome for US nuclear talks
Kyiv receives 909 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-18
Russia, Ukraine to swap 175 POWs each on Wednesday: Kremlin
World News
2025-03-18
Russia, Ukraine to swap 175 POWs each on Wednesday: Kremlin
0
World News
2025-02-24
Xi says China and Russia are 'true friends' who 'support each other'
World News
2025-02-24
Xi says China and Russia are 'true friends' who 'support each other'
0
World News
2025-03-25
Moscow wants UN involved in talks with US on Ukraine: Russia negotiator
World News
2025-03-25
Moscow wants UN involved in talks with US on Ukraine: Russia negotiator
0
World News
2025-02-18
Russia, US will discuss Ukraine conflict 'in due course:' Moscow negotiator
World News
2025-02-18
Russia, US will discuss Ukraine conflict 'in due course:' Moscow negotiator
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:39
Ukraine waiting for 'actions, not words' on Easter truce, minister says
World News
12:39
Ukraine waiting for 'actions, not words' on Easter truce, minister says
0
World News
12:10
Mediator Oman says Tehran-Washington talks aim for nuke-free Iran
World News
12:10
Mediator Oman says Tehran-Washington talks aim for nuke-free Iran
0
World News
10:09
Putin announces 'Easter truce' in Ukraine conflict
World News
10:09
Putin announces 'Easter truce' in Ukraine conflict
0
World News
09:56
Iranian media say Iran-US talks held in 'constructive atmosphere'
World News
09:56
Iranian media say Iran-US talks held in 'constructive atmosphere'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Women on the move: Lebanon’s municipal elections see surge in female candidates
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Women on the move: Lebanon’s municipal elections see surge in female candidates
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-16
Minister of Public Works says working on establishing a civil aviation regulatory authority and oversight for all ports
Lebanon News
2025-04-16
Minister of Public Works says working on establishing a civil aviation regulatory authority and oversight for all ports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:27
Secretary-General Naim Qassem says Hezbollah 'will not let anyone disarm' it
Lebanon News
14:27
Secretary-General Naim Qassem says Hezbollah 'will not let anyone disarm' it
2
Middle East News
07:48
Holy Fire lights up Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Middle East News
07:48
Holy Fire lights up Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre
3
Lebanon News
06:03
Samir Geagea slams return to threatening rhetoric, urges support for new leadership
Lebanon News
06:03
Samir Geagea slams return to threatening rhetoric, urges support for new leadership
4
Lebanon News
03:40
Patriarch al-Rahi urges hope and education reform in Easter message
Lebanon News
03:40
Patriarch al-Rahi urges hope and education reform in Easter message
5
Middle East News
07:26
Jerusalem churches cancel Easter celebrations amid Gaza war
Middle East News
07:26
Jerusalem churches cancel Easter celebrations amid Gaza war
6
World News
09:39
Iran-US nuclear talks in Rome end: Iranian state TV
World News
09:39
Iran-US nuclear talks in Rome end: Iranian state TV
7
Variety and Tech
05:15
Game On kicks off family fun at Forum de Beyrouth
Variety and Tech
05:15
Game On kicks off family fun at Forum de Beyrouth
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Key IMF demands unmet as Lebanon readies for US meetings
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Key IMF demands unmet as Lebanon readies for US meetings
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More