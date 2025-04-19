Russia and Ukraine each gave back over 240 POWs in swap: Moscow

19-04-2025 | 10:59
Russia and Ukraine each gave back over 240 POWs in swap: Moscow
Russia and Ukraine each gave back over 240 POWs in swap: Moscow

Russia and Ukraine on Saturday held a large prisoner-of-war exchange, with each side handing back more than 240 prisoners, the Russian defense ministry said.

"On April 19... 246 Russian soldiers were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. In return, 246 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over. Also, as a goodwill gesture, 31 wounded prisoners of war were handed over in exchange for 15 wounded Russian prisoners of war needing urgent medical help," the ministry said in a statement on social media.

AFP

Iranian delegation arrives in Rome for US nuclear talks
Kyiv receives 909 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers
