US interest rate cut: winners and losers in the global economy

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-19 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US interest rate cut: winners and losers in the global economy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
US interest rate cut: winners and losers in the global economy

Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
As the U.S. elections, held in the world’s largest economy, capture global attention, the Federal Reserve is also in the spotlight, guiding the world’s most powerful currency and shaping its policies.

For the first time in nearly four years, the Fed has lowered interest rates from 5.5% to a maximum of 5%. This decision follows years of rising prices and high inflation in the U.S., largely driven by the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent supply chain disruptions, which prompted the Fed to raise interest rates to encourage savings and curb demand.

While this strategy helped reduce inflation, it also slowed business activity, led to fewer new projects, and increased unemployment, raising concerns about a potential recession.

The Fed announced its first rate cut, and the big beneficiaries are those with loans or seeking loans—whether for housing, cars, or credit cards—as their monthly payments will now be lower.

This effect is not limited to U.S. borrowers. Many countries worldwide, which follow the Federal Reserve’s lead, will also see benefits. If Lebanon’s banking system were still stable, it too would experience lower interest rates due to its ties to the U.S. dollar, and Lebanese borrowers would benefit as well.

Countries with dollar-denominated debt also stand to gain, as they’ll repay loans with lower interest. Emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and South Africa may become more attractive to investors seeking alternatives to the U.S., given that interest rates in these regions are higher.

The metals sector, particularly gold, is another big winner, as investing in gold becomes more appealing than leaving money in the bank. However, deposit holders may lose out, as they will earn less interest on their savings. Still, the biggest potential loser could be Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, who views the rate cut as a political move favoring Democrats, arguing it creates a positive public perception—especially for those with loans—just before the election.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

United States

Federal Reserve

Interest Rate

LBCI Next
Israel readies for possible Hezbollah retaliation as tensions escalate
Israel braces for Hezbollah’s response after controversial operation raises tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

United States urges Iran to avoid furthering 'tensions' after Hezbollah pager blasts

LBCI
World News
2024-09-11

White House says United States 'turning the page on inflation'

LBCI
World News
2024-09-10

The United States steps up sanctions over Iran missile deliveries to Russia

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13

Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel readies for possible Hezbollah retaliation as tensions escalate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-18

Israel braces for Hezbollah’s response after controversial operation raises tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-18

Lebanon's healing hands: A nation unites in crisis response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-18

Pagers turned time bombs: How did Israel gain access?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-11

Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal leaves one dead, one injured

LBCI
World News
2024-07-16

UAE, Ethiopia sign currency swap deal with value of up to $817 million

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-16

Threats of war with Lebanon: Israel rejects US proposal amid Amos Hochstein's visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-18

Hamas accuses Israel of new Lebanon blasts, says they threaten region's stability

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:27

Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

Explosives planted in devices before arrival in Lebanon, Lebanon's UN mission says, Reuters reports

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

NYT says Hungary-based BAC Consulting was set up by Israeli spies, along with two other shell companies

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

France's Macron steps outside norms, contacts key Lebanese leaders: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
11:49

Iran tells Hezbollah chief Israel will face 'crushing response' after comms attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More