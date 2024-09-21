Donald Trump expands beyond politics: Launches new ventures in fashion and crypto-currency

2024-09-21 | 12:13
Donald Trump expands beyond politics: Launches new ventures in fashion and crypto-currency
2min
Donald Trump expands beyond politics: Launches new ventures in fashion and crypto-currency

Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Donald Trump is not only running for re-election but also launching a wide-ranging product collection. His branded items include shoes, clothing, and even pieces of the suit he wore during his debate with Joe Biden. Additionally, there's a special edition of the Bible for his supporters.

The latest addition to his ventures is a cryptocurrency platform called "World Liberty Financial." This new platform, akin to Binance and Coinbase, will allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies online, including Bitcoin, and will feature its own currency. Trump’s children, who he says introduced him to this field, will manage the company.

Trump is known for making headlines, and his new project is no exception, especially given his previous criticism of cryptocurrencies during his presidency when he argued they facilitated illegal activities like drug trafficking. Now, he is shifting his stance and preparing for a significant foray into the crypto world.

The new project has raised concerns among observers about potential conflicts of interest if Trump were to become president again. They worry he might pass laws that could benefit the crypto industry and his own company. There are also doubts about his ability to effectively regulate and control this sector, and skepticism has been raised regarding the credibility of some individuals involved with the company.

Despite this, over 40% of young Americans aged 18-29 have already invested in or traded cryptocurrencies, which could give Trump an advantage with this demographic. His opponent, Kamala Harris, has not proposed specific policies on the cryptocurrency industry, though she is not opposed to it.
 
 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Variety and Tech

Donald Trump

US

Crypto

Fashion

The Beirut southern suburbs strike: A crushing blow to Hezbollah's elite
Mysterious pagers link from Lebanon to Norway: Did Israel infiltrate the global supply chain?
