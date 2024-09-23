News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From the Litani River to the frontlines: The Kornet Line and infiltration threat challenge Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-23 | 13:20
High views
Share
Share
3
min
From the Litani River to the frontlines: The Kornet Line and infiltration threat challenge Israel
Report by Rawad Taha, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As the support front from southern Lebanon unfolds, Israel is confronting two critical challenges: the risk of infiltration into its settlements and the threat posed by Kornet anti-tank missiles.
These issues have prompted Israel to evacuate settlements along the border, retreating between 5 to 10 kilometers deep.
Since the beginning of the year, much of the U.S. and European mediation efforts have focused on a proposal for Hezbollah to withdraw 10 kilometers from the border, with a monitoring mechanism enforced by the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to ensure that Hezbollah's military facilities do not return to this border area.
Why the 10-kilometer line, now called the "Kornet Line"?
The designation stems from Israel's failure to intercept the Kornet missiles, which have a range of up to 10 kilometers. Kornet missiles are known for their speed and short launch distance, while Israeli defenses are primarily designed to intercept medium- to long-range projectiles.
It is important to note that the 10-kilometer line does not align with the southern Litani River map outlined by UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
The Litani River meanders through southern Lebanon, with the closest point to the border located in the eastern sector near the Khardali area, just 3 kilometers away.
Consequently, the 10-kilometer line would extend to the outskirts of Nabatieh north of the river.
In contrast, the river in the western sector is situated approximately 30 kilometers from the border, separating the mouth of the river at Qasmiyeh from Ras al-Naqoura.
So far, diplomatic negotiations have failed to yield a formula that halts the support front and enables residents of northern Israel to return to border settlements while allowing southern Lebanese residents to return to their villages.
Israel is leveraging its extensive military pressure to impose a new equation, either through battlefield tactics or diplomatic breaches, although a clear resolution seems distant at this time.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Litani River
Frontlines
Kornet Line
Infiltration
Threat
Israel
Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:14
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant provides US Defense Secretary with an assessment of situation regarding Hezbollah threats
Middle East News
03:14
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant provides US Defense Secretary with an assessment of situation regarding Hezbollah threats
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20
Ground warfare: Israel conducts extensive military drills as threats of war with Lebanon loom
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20
Ground warfare: Israel conducts extensive military drills as threats of war with Lebanon loom
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Hamas accuses Israel of new Lebanon blasts, says they threaten region's stability
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Hamas accuses Israel of new Lebanon blasts, says they threaten region's stability
0
Middle East News
2024-09-18
Israeli media: Air defense systems on high alert amid Hezbollah threat
Middle East News
2024-09-18
Israeli media: Air defense systems on high alert amid Hezbollah threat
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-22
Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-22
Pager explosions in Lebanon investigation: Trail leading back to Israel and phantom companies
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-22
Israel's cyber warfare: How devices became weapons as a new dimension of battle unfolds
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-22
Israel's cyber warfare: How devices became weapons as a new dimension of battle unfolds
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-22
Israel's strike on Hezbollah commander linked to 1997 attack: What is the Ansariya ambush?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-22
Israel's strike on Hezbollah commander linked to 1997 attack: What is the Ansariya ambush?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-22
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-22
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Who was Ibrahim Mohammad Aqil, Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs?
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Who was Ibrahim Mohammad Aqil, Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs?
0
Lebanon News
07:44
Lebanon's Education Minister tells LBCI: Some schools in Lebanon to serve as shelters for displaced persons
Lebanon News
07:44
Lebanon's Education Minister tells LBCI: Some schools in Lebanon to serve as shelters for displaced persons
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Israeli army strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Israeli army strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs
0
Middle East News
09:02
Iran warns Israel of 'dangerous consequences' of Lebanon strikes
Middle East News
09:02
Iran warns Israel of 'dangerous consequences' of Lebanon strikes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:52
Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
Lebanon News
11:52
Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
2
Lebanon News
01:16
Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa
Lebanon News
01:16
Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa
3
Lebanon News
04:50
Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs kills 53; one missing person found alive
Lebanon News
04:50
Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs kills 53; one missing person found alive
4
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)
5
Lebanon News
10:55
Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district
Lebanon News
10:55
Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district
6
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon's Minister of Culture's office receives call to leave immediately due to targeting threat
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon's Minister of Culture's office receives call to leave immediately due to targeting threat
7
Lebanon News
08:19
Israel army says to launch 'large-scale' strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
08:19
Israel army says to launch 'large-scale' strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
8
Lebanon News
11:42
Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries
Lebanon News
11:42
Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More