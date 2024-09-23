From the Litani River to the frontlines: The Kornet Line and infiltration threat challenge Israel

Report by Rawad Taha, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As the support front from southern Lebanon unfolds, Israel is confronting two critical challenges: the risk of infiltration into its settlements and the threat posed by Kornet anti-tank missiles.



These issues have prompted Israel to evacuate settlements along the border, retreating between 5 to 10 kilometers deep.



Since the beginning of the year, much of the U.S. and European mediation efforts have focused on a proposal for Hezbollah to withdraw 10 kilometers from the border, with a monitoring mechanism enforced by the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to ensure that Hezbollah's military facilities do not return to this border area.



Why the 10-kilometer line, now called the "Kornet Line"?



The designation stems from Israel's failure to intercept the Kornet missiles, which have a range of up to 10 kilometers. Kornet missiles are known for their speed and short launch distance, while Israeli defenses are primarily designed to intercept medium- to long-range projectiles.



It is important to note that the 10-kilometer line does not align with the southern Litani River map outlined by UN Security Council Resolution 1701.



The Litani River meanders through southern Lebanon, with the closest point to the border located in the eastern sector near the Khardali area, just 3 kilometers away.



Consequently, the 10-kilometer line would extend to the outskirts of Nabatieh north of the river.



In contrast, the river in the western sector is situated approximately 30 kilometers from the border, separating the mouth of the river at Qasmiyeh from Ras al-Naqoura.



So far, diplomatic negotiations have failed to yield a formula that halts the support front and enables residents of northern Israel to return to border settlements while allowing southern Lebanese residents to return to their villages.



Israel is leveraging its extensive military pressure to impose a new equation, either through battlefield tactics or diplomatic breaches, although a clear resolution seems distant at this time.