Hezbollah's ballistic missile on Tel Aviv: Inside Israel's operation "Northern Arrows" in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-25 | 13:02
Hezbollah's ballistic missile on Tel Aviv: Inside Israel's operation "Northern Arrows" in Lebanon
2min
Hezbollah's ballistic missile on Tel Aviv: Inside Israel's operation "Northern Arrows" in Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

On the third day of Israel's operation "Northern Arrows" in Lebanon, a new equation emerged on the battlefield: Tel Aviv against Beirut's southern suburbs. 

Early Wednesday, Hezbollah launched a ballistic missile aimed at Tel Aviv, triggering widespread alarm with sirens ringing across the city and surrounding areas, including Sharon and Netanya.

The missile specifically targeted Israel's elite Unit 8200, a military intelligence base. 

According to Israeli authorities, the missile was intercepted by David's Sling defense system, although the exact number of interceptor missiles launched was not disclosed, each costing around $1 million.

This ballistic missile launch coincided with Hezbollah's heaviest day of bombardment on Israeli towns and settlements, challenging the Israeli army's claims that it had destroyed over 50% of Hezbollah's military capabilities.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who initially launched Israel's operation "Northern Arrows" to pressure Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, appointed Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to lead a security team. Their mission is to develop a roadmap to end the northern conflict.

As Netanyahu prepares to address the United Nations, sources close to him suggest that his speech may pave the way for a potential peace settlement, first in Lebanon and later in Gaza. Despite this diplomatic push, the military is maintaining its readiness. 

Northern Command Chief Ori Gordin announced during drills with Israel's 7th Brigade that the operation might soon enter a new phase, hinting at the possibility of a ground invasion in Lebanon—an option that many military and security officials view as unlikely, given ongoing efforts to prevent further escalation.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Hezbollah

Ballistic

Missile

Tel Aviv

Israel

Operation

Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
