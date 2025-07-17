News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Comedy Plays
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's role in the Sweida conflict: What are the intentions behind its attacks?
News Bulletin Reports
17-07-2025 | 12:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's role in the Sweida conflict: What are the intentions behind its attacks?
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Akram Chehayeb
What are Tel Aviv’s goals in bombing Syria, and is it genuinely concerned about protecting the Druze population there? The Middle East and Israel alike remain puzzled by this question, fueling a heated and complex debate.
On one hand, Israeli generals and security officials criticized the government for failing to address the situation before the unrest in Sweida escalated, calling it a security failure. At the same time, Druze leaders voiced outrage, viewing the events as a betrayal by Israel in pursuit of political objectives in Syria.
The intensive Israeli bombardment of areas far from Sweida—including Damascus—alongside the movement of thousands of Druze between Israel and Syria, has reinforced the perception that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is less interested in protecting the Druze or showing solidarity, and more focused on executing a strategy to drag Syria into civil war.
This, in turn, would offer Israel a pretext to strengthen its influence and control in the country.
In this context, statements by extremist ministers, such as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have further escalated tensions, as they called for the assassination of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and the elimination of his regime, citing the need to protect Israel’s security as justification.
Amid this heated atmosphere, the Israeli army was placed on prime readiness in preparation for unprecedented confrontations on the front with Syria.
Military units were withdrawn from Gaza to reinforce the border area, amid growing concerns voiced by former generals, including Itzhak Brik, a close associate of Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Brik warned that Israel is facing its worst strategic situation since October 7, citing a severe shortage of ground forces, the inability to resolve the conflict in Syria, the ongoing quagmire in Gaza, and the failure to neutralize Hezbollah.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Middle East
Syria
Israel
Sweida
Politics
Next
Rachaiya shuts down in mourning as Lebanon moves to defuse sectarian tensions from Sweida violence
For first time, Lebanon names Al-Qard Al-Hasan in official banking ban—the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-13
Syria considers closing its land border: What are the consequences for Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-13
Syria considers closing its land border: What are the consequences for Lebanon?
0
Middle East News
2025-06-19
WHO chief says 'attacks on health' in Iran-Israel conflict 'appalling'
Middle East News
2025-06-19
WHO chief says 'attacks on health' in Iran-Israel conflict 'appalling'
0
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
In LBCI interview, UNIFIL chief says stability in south Lebanon is vital for regional security, praises Lebanese army
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
In LBCI interview, UNIFIL chief says stability in south Lebanon is vital for regional security, praises Lebanese army
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beirut Port explosion case update: More officials defy judge as probe nears final phase
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beirut Port explosion case update: More officials defy judge as probe nears final phase
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
After 40 years behind bars, Georges Abdallah set to walk free—will politics stand in the way again?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
After 40 years behind bars, Georges Abdallah set to walk free—will politics stand in the way again?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Rachaiya shuts down in mourning as Lebanon moves to defuse sectarian tensions from Sweida violence
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Rachaiya shuts down in mourning as Lebanon moves to defuse sectarian tensions from Sweida violence
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-15
War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-15
War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict
0
World News
2025-04-16
Ukraine says Russian drone attack injures three, damages homes in Odesa
World News
2025-04-16
Ukraine says Russian drone attack injures three, damages homes in Odesa
0
Lebanon News
11:28
Lebanon moves forward on cannabis, aviation regulation, pushes back telecom, energy appointments
Lebanon News
11:28
Lebanon moves forward on cannabis, aviation regulation, pushes back telecom, energy appointments
0
Lebanon News
03:34
French court orders release of Lebanese national Georges Ibrahim Abdallah
Lebanon News
03:34
French court orders release of Lebanese national Georges Ibrahim Abdallah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:07
Middle East Airlines announces schedule changes for some flights due to operational reasons
Lebanon News
07:07
Middle East Airlines announces schedule changes for some flights due to operational reasons
2
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli airstrike in South Lebanon kills one, injures two: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
04:38
Israeli airstrike in South Lebanon kills one, injures two: Health Ministry
3
Lebanon News
03:34
French court orders release of Lebanese national Georges Ibrahim Abdallah
Lebanon News
03:34
French court orders release of Lebanese national Georges Ibrahim Abdallah
4
Lebanon News
12:01
Shocking crime in Jbeil: Security guard shot at tourist site
Lebanon News
12:01
Shocking crime in Jbeil: Security guard shot at tourist site
5
Lebanon News
11:28
Lebanon moves forward on cannabis, aviation regulation, pushes back telecom, energy appointments
Lebanon News
11:28
Lebanon moves forward on cannabis, aviation regulation, pushes back telecom, energy appointments
6
Lebanon News
11:16
Israeli army: Senior Hezbollah naval commander killed in southern Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
11:16
Israeli army: Senior Hezbollah naval commander killed in southern Lebanon strike
7
Middle East News
03:24
Syria's President says protecting Druze a 'priority'
Middle East News
03:24
Syria's President says protecting Druze a 'priority'
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Rachaiya shuts down in mourning as Lebanon moves to defuse sectarian tensions from Sweida violence
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Rachaiya shuts down in mourning as Lebanon moves to defuse sectarian tensions from Sweida violence
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More