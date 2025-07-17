Israel's role in the Sweida conflict: What are the intentions behind its attacks?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Akram Chehayeb



What are Tel Aviv’s goals in bombing Syria, and is it genuinely concerned about protecting the Druze population there? The Middle East and Israel alike remain puzzled by this question, fueling a heated and complex debate.



On one hand, Israeli generals and security officials criticized the government for failing to address the situation before the unrest in Sweida escalated, calling it a security failure. At the same time, Druze leaders voiced outrage, viewing the events as a betrayal by Israel in pursuit of political objectives in Syria.



The intensive Israeli bombardment of areas far from Sweida—including Damascus—alongside the movement of thousands of Druze between Israel and Syria, has reinforced the perception that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is less interested in protecting the Druze or showing solidarity, and more focused on executing a strategy to drag Syria into civil war.



This, in turn, would offer Israel a pretext to strengthen its influence and control in the country.



In this context, statements by extremist ministers, such as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have further escalated tensions, as they called for the assassination of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and the elimination of his regime, citing the need to protect Israel’s security as justification.



Amid this heated atmosphere, the Israeli army was placed on prime readiness in preparation for unprecedented confrontations on the front with Syria.



Military units were withdrawn from Gaza to reinforce the border area, amid growing concerns voiced by former generals, including Itzhak Brik, a close associate of Prime Minister Netanyahu.



Brik warned that Israel is facing its worst strategic situation since October 7, citing a severe shortage of ground forces, the inability to resolve the conflict in Syria, the ongoing quagmire in Gaza, and the failure to neutralize Hezbollah.