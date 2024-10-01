News
Ground invasion ambiguity: Hezbollah denies start of operation, while Israel confirms
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-01 | 16:25
Ground invasion ambiguity: Hezbollah denies start of operation, while Israel confirms
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
On the first day of the ground invasion, approved by Israel's War Cabinet at midnight on Tuesday, the situation on the ground remained unclear.
Israeli military officials and security experts claimed that army units had advanced close to the border, conducting sweeps of the area to clear Hezbollah fighters. According to Israeli statements, these areas posed a security threat to Israel and its citizens.
Tel Aviv alleged that Hezbollah had dug tunnels and stationed its fighters there, with plans to infiltrate Israeli towns and settlements in an attempt to occupy the Galilee region.
However, reports from the other side of the border painted a different picture.
Hezbollah media outlets stated that Israeli forces had not breached the border and that no direct confrontations had occurred. These claims prompted debates about the validity of the Israeli reports, but the discussions were quickly halted after UNIFIL forces confirmed that no ground incursion had taken place.
While the details of any ground invasion remained unclear, Israel announced that throughout 200 nights, it had conducted numerous operations, uncovering and destroying several underground complexes.
The operations reportedly targeted thousands of military objectives, including hundreds of weapons depots, tons of explosives, and Hezbollah fighter positions.
Inside Israel, the War Cabinet saw debates and disagreements over the extent of the army's advance into Lebanon. Some ministers advocated for a push as far as Beirut, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for broad operations as a first phase—his request was denied.
Despite Israeli claims that Hezbollah had lost much of its missile arsenal, the northern towns of Israel experienced heavy bombardment throughout Tuesday night. Residents of Tel Aviv and the Home Front Command awoke to the news that Hezbollah had successfully targeted the city.
Israel admitted that its defense systems intercepted two rockets, while two others hit residential and open areas. One of the rockets shut down Highway 6, a vital highway in Tel Aviv and the surrounding region. Fires broke out, injuries were reported, and significant damage was caused.
Nonetheless, the anxiety over strikes within Israel was less intense than concerns about a potential ground invasion.
Israeli officials acknowledged that their army units were not fully trained for the rugged Lebanese terrain and feared potential surprises that could prolong the fighting. In contrast, Hezbollah fighters were seen as more experienced, better trained, and more familiar with the area.
