President Aoun chairs Cabinet meeting at Baabda Palace, holds series of political and security consultations

Lebanon News
14-05-2025 | 07:21
High views
President Aoun chairs Cabinet meeting at Baabda Palace, holds series of political and security consultations
2min
President Aoun chairs Cabinet meeting at Baabda Palace, holds series of political and security consultations

President Joseph Aoun is presiding over a Cabinet session at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Baabda Presidential Palace. The agenda includes 28 items covering agreements, draft laws, decrees, appointments, and administrative matters.

Earlier in the day, the president held a series of meetings at the palace focused on political, security, administrative, and cultural issues.

Among the visitors was Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, who updated President Aoun on the outcomes of his recent meetings in Qatar and France. The two also discussed government affairs and the work of several ministerial committees chaired by Mitri, including those focused on refugees, public sector reform, digital transformation, and international humanitarian law.

Mitri noted that a report prepared by the International Humanitarian Law Committee addresses Israeli violations of international law. The discussions also covered regional and international developments.

President Aoun also chaired a security and administrative meeting attended by Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar, Director General of the Presidency Antoine Choucair, State Security chief Hassan Choucair, Internal Security Forces chief Raed Abdullah, the Presidency’s Director General of Legal Affairs Judge Yahya Karkatli, and the president’s military and security advisor Antoine Mansour.

The meeting focused on the Interior Ministry’s work, including preparations for the second phase of the municipal and local elections recently held in the North and Akkar governorates.

Culture Minister Ghassan Salame met with President Aoun to discuss cultural and national issues, the ministry’s agenda, and future plans.
 

