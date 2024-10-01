News
Urgent humanitarian aid: Lebanon requests $425.7 million amid war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-01 | 16:29
Urgent humanitarian aid: Lebanon requests $425.7 million amid war
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Following a devastating week that saw over 1,000 killed, thousands injured, and the displacement of a million people, Lebanon's caretaker government issued an urgent humanitarian appeal to address the critical needs of civilians impacted by the war.
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati pleaded with donor countries and various United Nations organizations, requesting $425.7 million to help the government respond to the rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis.
Mikati emphasized that the government would do everything possible to address the situation.
Several countries have already pledged assistance, with some set to begin delivering aid to displaced populations soon. Notably, the United Arab Emirates contributed $100 million, while the value of assistance from Saudi Arabia has yet to be confirmed.
However, questions remain over whether any conditions are tied to these contributions and how the assistance will be distributed to those in need.
In the wake of the appeal, Lebanon's Government Emergency Committee convened with regional governors to support local efforts in managing displaced persons across various country regions.
Environment Minister Nasser Yassine announced that during Wednesday's Cabinet session, additional funds would be allocated to municipalities to help them cope with the overwhelming pressure they are facing.
As local and international efforts intensify to address the humanitarian emergency that has reached its peak within just one week, displaced individuals continue to wait on the streets, hoping for relief.
