Urgent humanitarian aid: Lebanon requests $425.7 million amid war

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-01 | 16:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Urgent humanitarian aid: Lebanon requests $425.7 million amid war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Urgent humanitarian aid: Lebanon requests $425.7 million amid war

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Following a devastating week that saw over 1,000 killed, thousands injured, and the displacement of a million people, Lebanon's caretaker government issued an urgent humanitarian appeal to address the critical needs of civilians impacted by the war. 

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati pleaded with donor countries and various United Nations organizations, requesting $425.7 million to help the government respond to the rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis. 

Mikati emphasized that the government would do everything possible to address the situation.

Several countries have already pledged assistance, with some set to begin delivering aid to displaced populations soon. Notably, the United Arab Emirates contributed $100 million, while the value of assistance from Saudi Arabia has yet to be confirmed. 

However, questions remain over whether any conditions are tied to these contributions and how the assistance will be distributed to those in need.

In the wake of the appeal, Lebanon's Government Emergency Committee convened with regional governors to support local efforts in managing displaced persons across various country regions. 

Environment Minister Nasser Yassine announced that during Wednesday's Cabinet session, additional funds would be allocated to municipalities to help them cope with the overwhelming pressure they are facing. 

As local and international efforts intensify to address the humanitarian emergency that has reached its peak within just one week, displaced individuals continue to wait on the streets, hoping for relief.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Urgent

Humanitarian

Aid

Lebanon

Million

War

Israel

LBCI Next
South Lebanon on edge: Residents of 28 towns urged to evacuate as conflict intensifies
Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

PM Mikati and UN Humanitarian Coordinator issue urgent appeal for $426 million to address Lebanon's humanitarian crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

UAE president pledges $100 million in urgent aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Canada pledges CAD 10 million in humanitarian aid to address civilian needs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

27,000 displaced by Israeli strikes, humanitarian aid efforts underway: Lebanon's environment minister says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:32

Berri leads diplomatic efforts: The link between Lebanon's presidential elections and ceasefire talks with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:25

Ground invasion ambiguity: Hezbollah denies start of operation, while Israel confirms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:48

South Lebanon on edge: Residents of 28 towns urged to evacuate as conflict intensifies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-30

Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Bahman Hospital confirms to LBCI: One dead, several injured arrive; one in critical condition

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Israeli army releases video from inside Hezbollah tunnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Hezbollah strikes Israel's Tel Aviv with Fadi-4 missile for the first time

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
13:08

IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Israeli army releases video from inside Hezbollah tunnel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More