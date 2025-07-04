Myanmar junta says 93 child soldiers already released, as it counters UN criticism

Myanmar's ruling junta said on Friday it had already discharged 93 minors from military service, countering a United Nations report last month that accused it and allies of recruiting more than 400 children, many in combat roles.



In a rare admission published in its mouthpiece newspaper, the junta said it conducted a verification process last year that resulted in the discharge of 93 verified minors, who were also provided with financial assistance.



"To date, only 18 suspected minor cases remain pending verification," a government-run committee said in a statement published in the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.



Reuters