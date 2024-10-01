Berri leads diplomatic efforts: The link between Lebanon's presidential elections and ceasefire talks with Israel

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-01 | 16:32
High views
LBCI
Berri leads diplomatic efforts: The link between Lebanon&#39;s presidential elections and ceasefire talks with Israel
2min
Berri leads diplomatic efforts: The link between Lebanon's presidential elections and ceasefire talks with Israel

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Negotiations for a 21-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel have come to a halt, according to a report by Politico. 

This development comes as Lebanon focuses its diplomatic efforts on achieving a ceasefire, with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri playing a vital role in the ongoing talks.

The greatest hope remains pinned on French mediation, as France is determined to see its proposal succeed. Berri has received assurances from France's foreign minister that the proposal to implement UN Resolution 1701 is still on the table. 

Berri now awaits a clear response from Paris on the matter, a point he relayed to both Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil and Renewal Bloc, who have urged him to push for progress.

While Lebanon is attempting to break the deadlock in negotiations, the United States continues to support Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah and Iran. 

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has emphasized the need to dismantle Hezbollah's infrastructure along Lebanon's southern border to prevent future attacks similar to those of October 7.

Meanwhile, the issue of Lebanon's presidential election has gained momentum, with renewed calls for a consensus candidate. 

Renewal Bloc highlighted that the election of a new president should not be delayed until after a ceasefire is reached, insisting that the process should not be subject to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war plans, especially with no indication that Israel intends to stop its military actions.

Efforts are expected to continue in the coming days. 

LBCI was informed that Kataeb Party leader Sami Gemayel will meet with Speaker Berri on Wednesday to discuss the same issue. 

Berri has made it clear that there should be no link between the ceasefire negotiations and the presidential election.

South Lebanon on edge: Residents of 28 towns urged to evacuate as conflict intensifies
Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?
