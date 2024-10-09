News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's PM Netanyahu tightens control over Iran strike decisions amid military escalation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-09 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel's PM Netanyahu tightens control over Iran strike decisions amid military escalation
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
While Israeli security agencies continue consultations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the war cabinet to formulate Israel's response to Iran, internal and external disagreements have led Netanyahu to prevent Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from traveling to Washington, where he was scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Netanyahu's decision has enhanced his leverage with U.S. President Joe Biden, placing the authority to strike Iran back under his control and that of coalition government ministers, which aligns with his government's roadmap and ensures its continuity.
This development coincides with military escalation on multiple fronts, despite discussions about American and Arab efforts to reach a peaceful settlement on all fronts except Gaza, aimed at preventing a dangerous regional war.
These discussions come with specific conditions, particularly concerning Lebanon.
On the ground, Israel has expanded its operations in Lebanon by land and air, continuing to move equipment and reserve soldiers to the northern region.
Its goal is no longer simply to push Hezbollah north of the Litani River but to disarm the group and clear all its positions near the border.
Israel's conditions arise as fighting intensifies along the border between the army and Radwan Force fighters. The army has announced that more soldiers have been injured, resulting in damage to its military equipment.
Within Israel, the threat from Hezbollah's short- and medium-range rockets remains, reaching the Krayot and Caesarea areas near Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Hadera, as well as other towns in the north. Hezbollah reported injuries and damage to strategic sites.
In light of the escalating security situation on various fronts, Palestinian operations within Israel have become a significant concern, the latest being a stabbing attack in Hadera carried out by a Palestinian across four different locations, resulting in at least six injuries, two of which are reported as critical.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza
Hezbollah
United States
Next
Day 10 of Israel's ground incursion: Dynamic exchanges at the 'front lines' in south Lebanon
Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon's presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail
0
Lebanon News
01:52
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah leaders in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:52
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah leaders in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
15:00
Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP
Lebanon News
15:00
Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP
0
World News
14:15
US says Israel must avoid Gaza-like military action in Lebanon
World News
14:15
US says Israel must avoid Gaza-like military action in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Day 10 of Israel's ground incursion: Dynamic exchanges at the 'front lines' in south Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Day 10 of Israel's ground incursion: Dynamic exchanges at the 'front lines' in south Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon's presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon's presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
$10 billion economic toll: Lebanon faces massive losses one year after escalation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
$10 billion economic toll: Lebanon faces massive losses one year after escalation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
One week into Israel's ground invasion in Lebanon: Hezbollah's ambushes slow Israel's ground operation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
One week into Israel's ground invasion in Lebanon: Hezbollah's ambushes slow Israel's ground operation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
Jordan's Foreign Minister: We stand with Lebanon and demand an immediate end to Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
Jordan's Foreign Minister: We stand with Lebanon and demand an immediate end to Israeli aggression
0
Lebanon News
08:49
Israeli airstrike targets civil defense center in Wadi Jilo, resulting in paramedics killed and injured
Lebanon News
08:49
Israeli airstrike targets civil defense center in Wadi Jilo, resulting in paramedics killed and injured
0
Variety and Tech
2024-09-10
China's Huawei unveils triple-folding phone
Variety and Tech
2024-09-10
China's Huawei unveils triple-folding phone
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army claims discovery of weaponry linked to Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army claims discovery of weaponry linked to Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:13
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
12:13
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
0
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:17
Israel's army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:17
Israel's army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
12:13
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
12:13
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel's PM Netanyahu tightens control over Iran strike decisions amid military escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel's PM Netanyahu tightens control over Iran strike decisions amid military escalation
4
Lebanon News
15:00
Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP
Lebanon News
15:00
Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP
5
Lebanon News
15:22
Lebanese Army arrests two Syrians for suspected collaboration with Israel
Lebanon News
15:22
Lebanese Army arrests two Syrians for suspected collaboration with Israel
6
World News
14:21
US' helping Americans get out of Lebanon ahead of possible Israeli strike: White House
World News
14:21
US' helping Americans get out of Lebanon ahead of possible Israeli strike: White House
7
Middle East News
15:44
Mossad's Barnea urges CIA: Lebanon ceasefire must be tied to Gaza hostage deal
Middle East News
15:44
Mossad's Barnea urges CIA: Lebanon ceasefire must be tied to Gaza hostage deal
8
Lebanon News
05:44
Israeli drone strike targets house in Wardaniyeh, Iqlim el-Kharrub in western Chouf District
Lebanon News
05:44
Israeli drone strike targets house in Wardaniyeh, Iqlim el-Kharrub in western Chouf District
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More