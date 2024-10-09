Israel's PM Netanyahu tightens control over Iran strike decisions amid military escalation

2024-10-09 | 13:10
Israel&#39;s PM Netanyahu tightens control over Iran strike decisions amid military escalation
Israel's PM Netanyahu tightens control over Iran strike decisions amid military escalation

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
 
While Israeli security agencies continue consultations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the war cabinet to formulate Israel's response to Iran, internal and external disagreements have led Netanyahu to prevent Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from traveling to Washington, where he was scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Netanyahu's decision has enhanced his leverage with U.S. President Joe Biden, placing the authority to strike Iran back under his control and that of coalition government ministers, which aligns with his government's roadmap and ensures its continuity.

This development coincides with military escalation on multiple fronts, despite discussions about American and Arab efforts to reach a peaceful settlement on all fronts except Gaza, aimed at preventing a dangerous regional war. 

These discussions come with specific conditions, particularly concerning Lebanon.

On the ground, Israel has expanded its operations in Lebanon by land and air, continuing to move equipment and reserve soldiers to the northern region. 

Its goal is no longer simply to push Hezbollah north of the Litani River but to disarm the group and clear all its positions near the border.

Israel's conditions arise as fighting intensifies along the border between the army and Radwan Force fighters. The army has announced that more soldiers have been injured, resulting in damage to its military equipment.

Within Israel, the threat from Hezbollah's short- and medium-range rockets remains, reaching the Krayot and Caesarea areas near Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Hadera, as well as other towns in the north. Hezbollah reported injuries and damage to strategic sites.

In light of the escalating security situation on various fronts, Palestinian operations within Israel have become a significant concern, the latest being a stabbing attack in Hadera carried out by a Palestinian across four different locations, resulting in at least six injuries, two of which are reported as critical.
 

