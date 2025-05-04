News
Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv to May 6 after airport attack
Middle East News
04-05-2025 | 08:27
0
min
Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv to May 6 after airport attack
Air India said on Sunday it had suspended flights to Tel Aviv until May 6 after a missile attack on Israel's main international airport.
"Our operations to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended with immediate effect till May 6, 2025, to ensure the safety of our customers and staff", the airline said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Air India
Flights
Tel Aviv
Airport
Attack
Next
Israel army says missile that hit airport area was fired from Yemen
Lufthansa suspends Tel Aviv flights to May 6 after airport attack
Previous
