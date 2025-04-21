Speaker Berri follows up on recent Israeli attacks in South Lebanon

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri followed up on the deteriorating security situation in South Lebanon amid Israel's continued violations of the ceasefire and U.N. Resolution 1701.



The escalation peaked with intense airstrikes and attacks on Sunday, targeting broad areas including Kaouthariyet El Saiyad, Houla, Arnoun, the Iqlim al-Tuffah region, and the Rihan hills. The strikes resulted in several casualties, including both military personnel and civilians.



In response, Berri held a phone call with Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal to be briefed on the latest developments and to extend his condolences for the soldiers killed in the explosion in Braikeh, as well as for the civilian victims.



Berri emphasized that Israel's recent actions are a deliberate attempt to undermine Lebanon's serious commitment to implementing the terms of the ceasefire. He accused Israel of blatantly violating Lebanese sovereignty and disregarding international legitimacy.



"Mercy to all the martyrs and a speedy recovery to the wounded," Berri said.