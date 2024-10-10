News
Field clashes between Israel and Hezbollah intensify: What border villages became battlegrounds?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10 | 13:12
Field clashes between Israel and Hezbollah intensify: What border villages became battlegrounds?
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli attempts to expand ground incursions in South Lebanon continued on Thursday, with heavy fighting reported in the western sector, particularly around the town of Ras Naqoura.
Between noon and 2:00 p.m., thick smoke was seen rising from the area after Hezbollah announced it had targeted and destroyed an Israeli tank using guided missiles, resulting in injuries among Israeli soldiers.
Following the initial strike, Hezbollah released two additional statements, announcing that they had launched further attacks on Israeli forces who were attempting, on two separate occasions, to evacuate the injured from the disabled tank.
Ras Naqoura and the nearby area of Labbouneh, key locations in the western sector, have become focal points of the fighting. Labbouneh, known for its dense forests, has also seen repeated Israeli invasions in recent days.
Both locations have been under heavy bombardment over the past year, with Israel using phosphorous bombs and conducting daily airstrikes.
Further east, fighting continued in the areas of Blida, Mhaibib, and Meiss El Jabal, where Hezbollah has confirmed repelling multiple Israeli attempts to advance.
Observers believe Israeli forces are aiming to secure the strategic Mhaibib Heights, which offers a commanding view of the surrounding region.
As the Israeli ground invasion enters its tenth day, the map of border villages shows four primary axes where the Israeli army has concentrated its efforts.
- Ras Naqoura and Labbouneh in the western sector.
- Maroun El Ras and Yaroun, where the fall of these towns could pave the way for an assault on Bint Jbeil if the operation expands.
- Meiss El Jabal, Mhaibib, and Blida.
- Kfarkela and Odaisseh, where the ground incursion began and could lead to attempts to capture Tel Nabi Awwada, a strategically important hill overlooking large swathes of territory.
These villages lie between 900 meters and 3.5 kilometers from the border fence, making them critical in the ongoing war.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army claims it has destroyed 500 Hezbollah infrastructure sites during its invasions, killed two field commanders, seized weapons and rockets, and uncovered tunnels.
Israel also released footage of bulldozers clearing Iran Park in Maroun El Ras, located directly opposite the Israeli settlement of Avivim.
Diplomatic efforts intensify to halt Israeli aggression: France calls for ceasefire in Lebanon
Day 10 of Israel's ground incursion: Dynamic exchanges at the 'front lines' in south Lebanon
Previous
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Learn More