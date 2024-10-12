International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Lebanon are ongoing. The latest development is a call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.



According to reports, the call addressed the current situation in Lebanon and political efforts aimed at halting Israeli aggression.



Speaker Berri emphasized the official position of the Lebanese government, which calls for an immediate ceasefire and the deployment of the Lebanese army along the border in accordance with U.N. Resolution 1701.



The call also discussed France's efforts to convene an international conference to support Lebanon.



Sources confirmed to LBCI that there was no mention of implementing Resolution 1559.



Prior to this call, the United States also became involved as U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein contacted caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.



During the call, they discussed ways to reach a ceasefire and stop military confrontations to return to discussions for a comprehensive political solution based on the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.