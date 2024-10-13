News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cost of damage in Israel: Reviewing response against Iran as difficulties mount in Lebanon's ground invasion
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13 | 12:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Cost of damage in Israel: Reviewing response against Iran as difficulties mount in Lebanon's ground invasion
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel has intensified its ground operation in Lebanon, expanding the areas near the border into military-closed zones as its army attempts to infiltrate multiple regions, including Ramyeh.
On Sunday morning, within less than an hour of fierce clashes, at least 17 injured soldiers were transferred to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. Security sources reported that at least 20 individuals were injured as a result of these incidents.
This escalation comes amid a media blackout by the Israeli army regarding the situation on the ground in Lebanon, coupled with calls for a clear timetable and strategic plan for the ongoing conflict.
Rising casualties in clashes in Lebanon have coincided with heavy rocket fire from Hezbollah towards various Israeli towns along the border, reaching as far as Tiberias, Safed, Acre, and even the outskirts of Haifa.
Reports indicate that the Israeli army has begun to reduce the use of several types of weapons, notably heavier ones, due to depletion in weapon stockpiles and the refusal of multiple countries to supply arms to Israel.
The war is intensifying alongside attempts to halt it.
According to Mossad chief David Barnea, there are several indications of a desire for settlement from both Iran and Hezbollah, even as decision-makers escalate their threats.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to accept any red lines for combat and has held the United Nations responsible for injuries to UNIFIL soldiers in their positions.
Regarding the Iranian front, while the Israeli cabinet has yet to vote on the nature of the expected strike against Iran, expectations of an Iranian response are rising.
In the coming days, Israel is expected to receive a new batch of THAAD missile defense systems to counter Iranian ballistic missiles, accompanied by a U.S. military team that has previously trained with Israeli forces on their use.
As the Israeli response becomes more apparent, the extent of the damage caused by the recent Iranian strike is being revealed. This strike has rendered several Air Force bases, particularly Nevatim, inoperable. Preliminary damage estimates are around $55 million, marking the highest loss since the onset of the Al-Aqsa Flood war.
A report indicated that a single missile landing in Tel Aviv, near an area known as "Sea & Sun," which houses four large buildings, restaurants, and shops, caused damage exceeding $1.5 million.
The total damages from Iranian and Hezbollah rockets have surpassed 1.5 billion shekels, not including the damages within military bases or facilities, which the army is attempting to keep undisclosed.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Cost
Damage
Israel
Response
Iran
Difficulties
Lebanon
Ground
Invasion
Next
Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah
International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
Hezbollah's rockets strike Haifa: Reported damage inside Israel amid ground invasion of South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
Hezbollah's rockets strike Haifa: Reported damage inside Israel amid ground invasion of South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-05
Inside Israel: Damage caused by Iran, Iraq, and Hezbollah amid field difficulties in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-05
Inside Israel: Damage caused by Iran, Iraq, and Hezbollah amid field difficulties in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-02
Insights on Israel's setback: Iranian missile strikes and losses in first ground invasion into Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-02
Insights on Israel's setback: Iranian missile strikes and losses in first ground invasion into Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10
Israel's anticipated response to Iran looms: Israel considers military buffer zone in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10
Israel's anticipated response to Iran looms: Israel considers military buffer zone in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
History of Nabatieh's market: Israel seeks to erase cultural heritage by targeting Nabatieh in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
History of Nabatieh's market: Israel seeks to erase cultural heritage by targeting Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-12
International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-12
International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:59
Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for any damage to UNIFIL forces in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:59
Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for any damage to UNIFIL forces in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:36
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Lebanon has the capability to elect a president in light of ongoing war
Lebanon News
09:36
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Lebanon has the capability to elect a president in light of ongoing war
0
Lebanon News
23:57
Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
23:57
Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military base with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military base with Fadi 1 rockets
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:37
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
07:37
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
2
Lebanon News
04:59
Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
04:59
Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member
3
Lebanon News
23:57
Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
23:57
Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah
5
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah deceives air defense system and launches barrage of rockets to cover for drone, Israeli army radio reports
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
7
Lebanon News
10:34
Hezbollah announces attack on Israeli forces in Aita Al Shaab, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:34
Hezbollah announces attack on Israeli forces in Aita Al Shaab, South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
09:02
Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)
Lebanon News
09:02
Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More