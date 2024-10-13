Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel has intensified its ground operation in Lebanon, expanding the areas near the border into military-closed zones as its army attempts to infiltrate multiple regions, including Ramyeh.



On Sunday morning, within less than an hour of fierce clashes, at least 17 injured soldiers were transferred to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. Security sources reported that at least 20 individuals were injured as a result of these incidents.



This escalation comes amid a media blackout by the Israeli army regarding the situation on the ground in Lebanon, coupled with calls for a clear timetable and strategic plan for the ongoing conflict.



Rising casualties in clashes in Lebanon have coincided with heavy rocket fire from Hezbollah towards various Israeli towns along the border, reaching as far as Tiberias, Safed, Acre, and even the outskirts of Haifa.



Reports indicate that the Israeli army has begun to reduce the use of several types of weapons, notably heavier ones, due to depletion in weapon stockpiles and the refusal of multiple countries to supply arms to Israel.



The war is intensifying alongside attempts to halt it.



According to Mossad chief David Barnea, there are several indications of a desire for settlement from both Iran and Hezbollah, even as decision-makers escalate their threats.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to accept any red lines for combat and has held the United Nations responsible for injuries to UNIFIL soldiers in their positions.



Regarding the Iranian front, while the Israeli cabinet has yet to vote on the nature of the expected strike against Iran, expectations of an Iranian response are rising.



In the coming days, Israel is expected to receive a new batch of THAAD missile defense systems to counter Iranian ballistic missiles, accompanied by a U.S. military team that has previously trained with Israeli forces on their use.



As the Israeli response becomes more apparent, the extent of the damage caused by the recent Iranian strike is being revealed. This strike has rendered several Air Force bases, particularly Nevatim, inoperable. Preliminary damage estimates are around $55 million, marking the highest loss since the onset of the Al-Aqsa Flood war.



A report indicated that a single missile landing in Tel Aviv, near an area known as "Sea & Sun," which houses four large buildings, restaurants, and shops, caused damage exceeding $1.5 million.



The total damages from Iranian and Hezbollah rockets have surpassed 1.5 billion shekels, not including the damages within military bases or facilities, which the army is attempting to keep undisclosed.