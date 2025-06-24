News
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
24-06-2025 | 03:35
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Fuel prices in Lebanon recorded a significant increase on the morning of Tuesday, June 24, 2025, as the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline rose by LBP 24,000, diesel by LBP 43,000, and gas by LBP 10,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,569,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,608,000
Diesel: LBP 1,499,000
Gas: LBP 907,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Price
Increase
