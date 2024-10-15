News
Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut
2024-10-15 | 12:49
Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel has decided on its response to Iran after hours of high-level discussions involving security officials and government leaders and focused on Iran and Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the planned strike, awaiting final approval from the mini-security cabinet.
Internally, discussions in Israel suggest that the strikes will not target nuclear or oil facilities in Iran but will focus on military and strategic objectives. The timing is anticipated before the U.S. presidential election on November 5, potentially within the coming days.
Israel has reportedly removed nuclear and oil targets from its list of objectives following a request from Washington. In exchange, the U.S. has promised to bolster Israel's military capabilities and launch a diplomatic campaign in support of Israel's efforts against Iran and Hezbollah.
Discussions also focused on the ongoing war with Lebanon, where some Israeli ministers criticized the reduction of airstrikes on Beirut and its southern suburbs, a move prompted by U.S. President Joe Biden's request.
These ministers are pushing for more aggressive air operations, calling for intensified strikes on Beirut without restrictions, alongside an expansion of ground operations in Lebanon.
Their position was echoed by former opposition ministers, including Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, who warned that failure to reach an agreement based on United Nations Security Council Resolution 1559 could lead Israel back into a fourth Lebanon war.
Netanyahu now faces two choices: either to heed the demands of his coalition by escalating attacks on Beirut and its suburbs or to withdraw his commitments to Washington at a time when Israel needs U.S. military support, especially given the recent revelations of vulnerabilities in Israel's defense systems.
Reports indicate that even with the arrival of the U.S.-supplied THAAD missile defense system, Israel may struggle to protect itself from ballistic missile threats if they come from multiple fronts.
The Israeli military has also admitted to shortcomings in its air defense systems, particularly in intercepting a drone that struck the Golani Brigade base. Military reports highlight the growing inability of bases in central and northern Israel to shield soldiers from missile and drone attacks.
Despite repeated calls for ensuring the safety of troops within the bases, responsible authorities have merely instructed soldiers to lie on the ground with their hands on their heads when sirens sound, a response that has drawn ridicule, reminiscent of scenes from the "Last Supper" at the Golani base.
