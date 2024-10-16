News
Lebanese border towns under attack: What is happening on the field between Israel and Hezbollah?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-16 | 12:53
Lebanese border towns under attack: What is happening on the field between Israel and Hezbollah?
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Fighting along Lebanon's southern border continues to escalate, with heavy clashes intensifying daily. In the last 24 hours, the town of Shebaa has come under renewed and severe Israeli shelling.
This coincided with the Israeli army deploying the 210th Division, composed of four brigades, to the Shebaa Farms area, which previously consisted of only one brigade.
The buildup suggests that Israel is preparing for a possible ground offensive aimed at securing its borders near Shebaa.
Amid the violence, the Lebanese Red Cross, in coordination with the International Red Cross and the Lebanese Army, evacuated 12 residents from Shebaa, most of whom were elderly. These individuals were reunited with their families or relocated to temporary shelters for safety.
In the eastern sector, the Kfarkela and Odaisseh front, as well as the Rab El Thalathine-Taybeh-Markaba axis, continue to experience intense bombardment to cover Israeli invasion attempts. Leaving any gaps open in these villages could jeopardize Israel's military position.
Consequently, the Israeli forces are using a variety of weapons in their combat operations.
Recent strikes have targeted Wadi al-Hujair, Qoussair, and Slouqi, where Hezbollah is concentrated, employing internationally banned cluster munitions.
Israeli attempts to advance have also been recorded in the western and central sectors.
On Tuesday night, around 200 airstrikes were carried out, coupled with intense artillery bombardment to support ground operations.
In response, Hezbollah targeted an Israeli Merkava tank near the town of Ramyeh in the central sector, inflicting damage and injuring Israeli soldiers.
More than 15 days into Israel's ground operation in South Lebanon, a shift in tactics has become apparent. Israeli forces now move into towns, withdraw, and then return as battlefield conditions dictate.
Additionally, Israeli forces have begun booby-trapping homes along the border, aiming to create a buffer zone, while Hezbollah continues to resist their advances.
