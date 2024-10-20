Conflict escalates: Drone strike on Netanyahu’s home triggers Israeli response plans against Iran

Conflict escalates: Drone strike on Netanyahu’s home triggers Israeli response plans against Iran
2min
Conflict escalates: Drone strike on Netanyahu’s home triggers Israeli response plans against Iran

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Israel is holding Iran responsible after a drone, allegedly launched from Lebanon, struck Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea.

After Israel deemed the operation a "red line" violation, both political and military leaders decided in assessment meetings to respond to the attack, including targeting Iran.

The Iranian issue will be at the forefront of discussions in the cabinet meeting expected on Sunday evening, alongside the situation in Gaza following recent developments involving the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. 

While the cabinet was expected to approve a target list for strikes based on a plan presented earlier in the week, officials are now reconsidering new, modified targets. These include figures of the Iranian regime, government institutions, drone and ballistic missile factories, and additional military sites.

On the 380th day of the Gaza war, discussions about the continuation of the conflict on various fronts have returned to square one. Netanyahu, military leadership, and political and security figures are intensifying research regarding Lebanon and Iran.

Netanyahu, who received solidarity from leaders of political parties across the opposition, left and right after the assassination attempt, has worked to ensure the restoration of his family’s retreat in Caesarea.

This comes as most towns in northern Israel, from those closest to the Lebanese border to Mount Carmel in Haifa, were hit by more than 100 rockets in less than five hours. The warning systems were not operational due to a malfunction.
 

