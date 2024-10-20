Emigration from Lebanon on the rise: War and economic crisis push more citizens to leave

2024-10-20 | 13:20
Emigration from Lebanon on the rise: War and economic crisis push more citizens to leave
2min
Emigration from Lebanon on the rise: War and economic crisis push more citizens to leave

Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The war has intensified the desire for emigration among Lebanese citizens. Some have left with no intention of returning, while others hope to come back once the situation improves.

A recent survey conducted by the "Arab Barometer" research network reveals that 38% of Lebanese expressed a desire to leave the country and migrate permanently. This marks a 12% increase compared to 2018 when the percentage of those wanting to leave was lower.

What are the main reasons for this rise?

The primary factor is the economic situation.Seven out of ten Lebanese who want to leave cite the lack of any positive outlook or solution to the economic crisis, and they do not expect improvements anytime soon.

The second reason revolves around political and security tensions, especially following the intensified conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

This has prompted 27% of Lebanese to consider emigrating in 2024, a 14-point increase from 2022. Regarding education, 58% of those aged 18-29, representing the youth, want to migrate to study abroad.

Which countries are favored by those looking to leave?

Canada is the top choice, selected by 32% of Lebanese. Germany follows with 28%, and France with 25%. Other preferred destinations include Australia, the United States, and some Arab nations.

However, migration has both negative and positive impacts on Lebanon's economy.

These figures should prompt Lebanese officials to create a real economic solution that encourages people to stay, remain in their homeland and invest in it.
 

