News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
19
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
19
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network
News Bulletin Reports
03-05-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanese security agencies have identified members of Hamas as being behind the recent rocket attacks launched from South Lebanon on March 22 and 28, which Israel used as a pretext for retaliatory airstrikes on South Lebanon and Beirut that killed several people.
According to security sources, four suspects have been arrested, and four others remain at large, reportedly hiding in the Palestinian refugee camps of Ain al-Hilweh, Rashidieh, and El-Buss. All eight individuals are believed to be affiliated with Hamas. Despite earlier attempts by Lebanon's military intelligence to secure their handover, the group did not cooperate until recently.
Sources said Hamas acknowledged the group's affiliation but claimed the rocket attacks were conducted independently and did not represent an official decision by the movement.
Following the Supreme Defense Council's recommendations, the Director General of General Security, Major General Hassan Choucair, summoned Hamas representative in Lebanon, Ahmad Abdel Hadi, to a meeting attended by Army Intelligence Chief Brigadier General Tony Kahwaji. Abdel Hadi was formally notified that Hamas must cease all military or security operations on Lebanese territory.
Abdel Hadi pledged Hamas' full commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty, laws, and national security. He assured authorities that the four fugitives would be handed over within 48 hours.
Security officials detailed how the suspects were apprehended.
After the rocket launches, General Security detained a man whose fingerprints matched those found on one of the launch pads recovered by the Lebanese Army. Subsequent joint operations led to the arrest of two more suspects.
The investigation expanded when army intelligence foiled a third rocket launch attempt during a raid on an apartment in the Zahrani area near Sidon.
During the operation, several rockets and launchers were seized. The arrested suspects later confessed to the involvement of four others hiding in refugee camps, all allegedly linked to Hamas.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Rocket
Launch
Arrests
Lebanon
Attackers
Hamas
Next
Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process
Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-22
Israel yet to determine identity of attackers behind Lebanon rocket fire: Israeli Army Radio
Lebanon News
2025-03-22
Israel yet to determine identity of attackers behind Lebanon rocket fire: Israeli Army Radio
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Lebanese Army identifies rocket launch site, unable to access due to Israeli fire: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Lebanese Army identifies rocket launch site, unable to access due to Israeli fire: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-16
Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP
Lebanon News
2025-04-16
Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP
0
World News
2025-03-21
Network that smuggled 1,700 migrants from Spain to France dismantled: Europol
World News
2025-03-21
Network that smuggled 1,700 migrants from Spain to France dismantled: Europol
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-02
Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-02
Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-02
Lebanon eyes recovery driven by reforms with $934M in preliminary funding
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-02
Lebanon eyes recovery driven by reforms with $934M in preliminary funding
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:01
Municipal and mukhtars elections postponed in Naameh and Haret El Naameh to ensure smooth voting process
Lebanon News
13:01
Municipal and mukhtars elections postponed in Naameh and Haret El Naameh to ensure smooth voting process
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03
Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03
Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?
0
Middle East News
06:01
Israel's military says deployed in southern Syria in support of Druze
Middle East News
06:01
Israel's military says deployed in southern Syria in support of Druze
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:19
Israeli drone targets vehicle in Khartoum in Sidon district, two injured
Lebanon News
10:19
Israeli drone targets vehicle in Khartoum in Sidon district, two injured
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network
4
Lebanon News
05:50
Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria
Lebanon News
05:50
Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria
5
Lebanon News
04:23
Industry Minister launches digitalization bid to combat corruption
Lebanon News
04:23
Industry Minister launches digitalization bid to combat corruption
6
Lebanon News
13:01
Municipal and mukhtars elections postponed in Naameh and Haret El Naameh to ensure smooth voting process
Lebanon News
13:01
Municipal and mukhtars elections postponed in Naameh and Haret El Naameh to ensure smooth voting process
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process
8
Middle East News
06:01
Israel's military says deployed in southern Syria in support of Druze
Middle East News
06:01
Israel's military says deployed in southern Syria in support of Druze
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More