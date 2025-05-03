From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Lebanese security agencies have identified members of Hamas as being behind the recent rocket attacks launched from South Lebanon on March 22 and 28, which Israel used as a pretext for retaliatory airstrikes on South Lebanon and Beirut that killed several people.



According to security sources, four suspects have been arrested, and four others remain at large, reportedly hiding in the Palestinian refugee camps of Ain al-Hilweh, Rashidieh, and El-Buss. All eight individuals are believed to be affiliated with Hamas. Despite earlier attempts by Lebanon's military intelligence to secure their handover, the group did not cooperate until recently.



Sources said Hamas acknowledged the group's affiliation but claimed the rocket attacks were conducted independently and did not represent an official decision by the movement.



Following the Supreme Defense Council's recommendations, the Director General of General Security, Major General Hassan Choucair, summoned Hamas representative in Lebanon, Ahmad Abdel Hadi, to a meeting attended by Army Intelligence Chief Brigadier General Tony Kahwaji. Abdel Hadi was formally notified that Hamas must cease all military or security operations on Lebanese territory.



Abdel Hadi pledged Hamas' full commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty, laws, and national security. He assured authorities that the four fugitives would be handed over within 48 hours.



Security officials detailed how the suspects were apprehended.



After the rocket launches, General Security detained a man whose fingerprints matched those found on one of the launch pads recovered by the Lebanese Army. Subsequent joint operations led to the arrest of two more suspects.



The investigation expanded when army intelligence foiled a third rocket launch attempt during a raid on an apartment in the Zahrani area near Sidon.



During the operation, several rockets and launchers were seized. The arrested suspects later confessed to the involvement of four others hiding in refugee camps, all allegedly linked to Hamas.