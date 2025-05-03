From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network

News Bulletin Reports
03-05-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi    

Lebanese security agencies have identified members of Hamas as being behind the recent rocket attacks launched from South Lebanon on March 22 and 28, which Israel used as a pretext for retaliatory airstrikes on South Lebanon and Beirut that killed several people.

According to security sources, four suspects have been arrested, and four others remain at large, reportedly hiding in the Palestinian refugee camps of Ain al-Hilweh, Rashidieh, and El-Buss. All eight individuals are believed to be affiliated with Hamas. Despite earlier attempts by Lebanon's military intelligence to secure their handover, the group did not cooperate until recently.

Sources said Hamas acknowledged the group's affiliation but claimed the rocket attacks were conducted independently and did not represent an official decision by the movement.

Following the Supreme Defense Council's recommendations, the Director General of General Security, Major General Hassan Choucair, summoned Hamas representative in Lebanon, Ahmad Abdel Hadi, to a meeting attended by Army Intelligence Chief Brigadier General Tony Kahwaji. Abdel Hadi was formally notified that Hamas must cease all military or security operations on Lebanese territory.

Abdel Hadi pledged Hamas' full commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty, laws, and national security. He assured authorities that the four fugitives would be handed over within 48 hours.

Security officials detailed how the suspects were apprehended. 

After the rocket launches, General Security detained a man whose fingerprints matched those found on one of the launch pads recovered by the Lebanese Army. Subsequent joint operations led to the arrest of two more suspects.

The investigation expanded when army intelligence foiled a third rocket launch attempt during a raid on an apartment in the Zahrani area near Sidon. 

During the operation, several rockets and launchers were seized. The arrested suspects later confessed to the involvement of four others hiding in refugee camps, all allegedly linked to Hamas.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Rocket

Launch

Arrests

Lebanon

Attackers

Hamas

LBCI Next
Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process
Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-22

Israel yet to determine identity of attackers behind Lebanon rocket fire: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-28

Lebanese Army identifies rocket launch site, unable to access due to Israeli fire: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-16

Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP

LBCI
World News
2025-03-21

Network that smuggled 1,700 migrants from Spain to France dismantled: Europol

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-02

Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-02

Lebanon eyes recovery driven by reforms with $934M in preliminary funding

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Municipal and mukhtars elections postponed in Naameh and Haret El Naameh to ensure smooth voting process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03

Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?

LBCI
Middle East News
06:01

Israel's military says deployed in southern Syria in support of Druze

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Israeli drone targets vehicle in Khartoum in Sidon district, two injured

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Industry Minister launches digitalization bid to combat corruption

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Municipal and mukhtars elections postponed in Naameh and Haret El Naameh to ensure smooth voting process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Mount Lebanon municipal and mukhtars elections kick off—A walkthrough of the voting process

LBCI
Middle East News
06:01

Israel's military says deployed in southern Syria in support of Druze

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More