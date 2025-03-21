Record 8,938 people died on migration routes in 2024: UN

21-03-2025 | 04:57
Record 8,938 people died on migration routes in 2024: UN
Record 8,938 people died on migration routes in 2024: UN

Last year was the deadliest year for migrants, with nearly 9,000 people dying worldwide, the United Nations said on Friday, calling it an "unacceptable and preventable" tragedy.

"At least 8,938 people died on migration routes worldwide in 2024," the U.N.'s migration agency said. "The 2024 toll continues a five-year trend of more deaths each year."

