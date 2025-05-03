News
Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
03-05-2025 | 13:20
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Israeli army ramped up its military deployment along the Syrian border, bolstering its air force's list of potential targets in the region and granting soldiers stationed in southern Syria immediate authorization to respond to any infiltration attempts.
According to Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, the deployment is intended to prevent what Israel labels as "hostile organizations" from entering areas inhabited by Druze communities, which Tel Aviv now considers a semi-military zone.
Following a wave of heavy airstrikes on Saturday night, Israel's air force resumed targeting military facilities, including arms and missile depots, in a continued effort to undermine the capabilities of groups it accuses of planning attacks against Israel.
Multiple military scenarios are reportedly under consideration in Tel Aviv, with the most prominent echoing a long-discussed concept of a "Druze Republic" in southern Syria—an idea initially proposed by former Israeli military and political figure Yigal Allon.
According to Israeli analyst Israel Shapira, Syria's ongoing fragmentation presents an opportunity for Israel to push this vision, potentially expanding its control over Druze-populated southern towns as a geographical extension of the occupied Golan Heights.
Another proposed scenario involves relocating former members of the pro-Israel South Lebanon Army—who fled to Israel after its withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000—into areas near Druze towns in Syria.
However, sources suggest this plan faces significant challenges, particularly due to resistance within segments of the Druze population who oppose integration with Israel.
The scenario deemed most likely by Israeli security and political analysts involves creating a semi-autonomous Druze entity in southern Syria. This move would align with earlier discussions between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former U.S. President Donald Trump about dividing Syria into federated regions.
Analysts believe that the Israeli army's current deployments and operational posture in southern Syria appear to be aimed at setting the groundwork for such a long-term territorial and political transformation.
