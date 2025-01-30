US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Negotiations on two key issues, Israel's intention to maintain control over five sites in South Lebanon and the fate of Hezbollah captives held by Israel, are expected to gain momentum by the end of the week and early next week.



U.S. special envoy Morgan Ortagus has reportedly arrived in Tel Aviv and is set to visit Lebanon in the coming days. The discussions will take place both in bilateral meetings and during the upcoming session of the mechanism monitoring committee of the ceasefire agreement scheduled for Friday.



Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has formulated a plan to address Israel's continued occupation of specific areas, including Labbouneh, Yaroun, Odaisseh, Kfarkela, and Khiam. However, he is withholding details of this proposal until he meets with Ortagus.



Sources familiar with the matter indicate that both the United States and France, represented in the monitoring committee, insist on a complete Israeli withdrawal by February 18.



However, concerns remain over potential U.S.-Israeli understandings that could delay the process, particularly as Israel continues to express doubts about the Lebanese Army's and UNIFIL's ability to counter Hezbollah.



Regarding the prisoner issue, LBCI has obtained a list of seven Hezbollah members currently detained by Israel. The list includes Kamel Younes, captured in Blida; Hassan Jawad, Youssef Abdallah, Ibrahim Khalil, Mohammad Jawad, and Hussein Sharif, all abducted in Aita al-Shaab; and Imad Amhaz, who was kidnapped in an Israeli commando operation in Batroun.



This issue will also be on the agenda in talks with the U.S. envoy and the monitoring committee.



Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross has expressed willingness to assist in addressing the matter but has remained discreet about any potential steps to ensure the success of the negotiations.