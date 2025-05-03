Industry Minister launches digitalization bid to combat corruption

Lebanon News
03-05-2025 | 04:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Industry Minister launches digitalization bid to combat corruption
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Industry Minister launches digitalization bid to combat corruption

Industry Minister Joe Issa Khoury announced the launch of a request for proposals to digitize the Industry Ministry with support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

He described the move as "the first step toward eliminating corruption, facilitating procedures for the industrial sector, improving administrative productivity, and digitizing official records."

Lebanon News

Industry

Minister

Digitalization

Corruption

Joe Issa Khoury

LBCI Next
Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria
Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-26

MP Hagop Terzian grants confidence to the government, stresses need for digitalization to combat corruption

LBCI
World News
2025-04-02

Europe will respond proportionately to likely Trump tariffs, French industry minister says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-28

Lebanon's finance minister refuses to sign treasury advances, vows to combat illegal economy

LBCI
World News
2025-02-20

Bolivia's Morales launches presidential bid despite disqualification

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Lebanon eyes recovery driven by reforms with $934M in preliminary funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Lebanon expresses solidarity with Syria amid Israeli strikes, PM Salam says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria

LBCI
World News
2025-04-03

Gold hits new record after Trump tariffs announcement

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Syria detains head of Palestinian group based in Damascus: Faction officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Industry Minister launches digitalization bid to combat corruption

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Breaking: Lebanon's Cabinet approves judiciary independence law

LBCI
Middle East News
11:22

Jumblatt holds meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Former PSP leader Walid Jumblatt on his way to Damascus for meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa: LBCI reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Lebanon eyes recovery driven by reforms with $934M in preliminary funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Lebanon expresses solidarity with Syria amid Israeli strikes, PM Salam says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israel’s airstrikes in Syria: Protecting Druze or expanding territory?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Syria caught between Israeli airstrikes and US demands amid escalating internal unrest

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More