First line of Lebanese southern villages: Hezbollah forces clash with Israeli troops on the ground

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-22 | 13:00
High views
LBCI
LBCI
First line of Lebanese southern villages: Hezbollah forces clash with Israeli troops on the ground
2min
First line of Lebanese southern villages: Hezbollah forces clash with Israeli troops on the ground

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Clashes erupted near the Lebanese-Israeli border as Hezbollah forces engaged with an Israeli unit near the village of Taybeh. 

Explosions and plumes of smoke were visible from the villages of Rab El Thalathine and Odaisseh, extending to the town of Mecherfeh. 

According to a statement from Hezbollah, the Israeli forces suffered casualties and were forced to retreat after deploying armored reinforcements, which were subsequently targeted and hit.

The battle for control over Taybeh holds strategic significance, offering a vantage point over key locations such as the Litani River, Khardali, Nabatieh, Zawtar El Charqiyeh, and Yohmor. Alongside this confrontation, Hezbollah reported destroying two Israeli tanks on the Rab El Thalathine-Taybeh axis.
 
Three weeks into Israel’s ground offensive, Israeli troops have advanced into most of the southern border villages, from Kfarkela to Ras Naqoura, under heavy firepower and airstrikes. 

The sustained campaign has led to widespread destruction, including demolitions and the mining of residential areas. 

However, Israeli forces have not yet reached the second line of Lebanese villages, focusing their assaults on Hezbollah’s supply lines while rockets continue to target Israeli positions.

In the strategic village of Khiam, opposite the Israeli settlement of Metula, daily airstrikes have been reported, though no ground incursions have taken place. 

In the far eastern sector, which has seen road closures between Shebaa, Ain Aata, Kfarchouba, and Kfarhamam, Israeli troops from Brigade 210 have remained active in the occupied Shebaa Farms. 

At the same time, the surrounding villages of Arqoub have not experienced direct ground advances. 

However, sporadic shelling continues on the outskirts of Shebaa and Kfarchouba.

